Paris Hilton shuts down haters after backlash over changing son Phoenix’s diapers ‘I’m fully involved’

Paris Hilton isn’t here for the trolls and haters trying to paint her as an out-of-touch mom to her kids, Phoenix and London.

The DJ endured backlash following her Paris in Love reality TV show featuring her changing Phoenix’s diaper a month after he was born.

When Nicky Hilton Rothschild stopped by to meet her new nephew, Paris finally decided to change a diaper.

In true Paris fashion, she was clueless about what to do, and Nicky had to walk her through it as the baby nurse watched.

The haters soon blasted Paris for being out of touch, with some accusing her of simply using her kids as props.

It turns out the reality TV show moment wasn’t real, nor was it the first time Paris changed her son’s diaper.

Taking to Twitter, Paris shared a lengthy message to set the record straight and prove she’s all in as a mom.

“Hey there, it’s Paris. Just wanted to clear the air about something. On my show, #ParisInLove, I joked about changing a diaper for the first time, which, let’s be honest, was just me having a bit of fun – as you can see I changed his diaper the night I brought him home🥰,” she tweeted.

Paris included a video from the night she and her husband, Carter Reum, brought Phoenix home, and she changed his diaper. They hadn’t told anyone about the baby, so no staff was at the house.

“But, in all seriousness, when it comes to being a mom, I’m fully involved and loving every moment of it. It’s interesting how a playful comment can be taken so seriously. Even though this season was the most real, authentic and raw I have ever been with my fans,” Paris continued.

The reality TV star went on to explain that she still today sometimes channels the character she played on The Simple Life. Paris admitted to having trouble shaking off the character before addressing the type of parent she is with her children.

“While I love a good laugh, I also believe in being real and responsible, especially as a parent. Let’s remember to find the humor in life, but also to cherish and respect the real moments. Thanks for understanding, Happy Holidays and much love to you all!” she ended the tweet.

Paris Hilton thanks fans for support after Paris in Love Season 2

It’s been a couple of weeks since Season 2 of Paris in Love dropped, and Paris has now thanked fans for their support. Those who watched the show know Paris opened up a lot about her life, especially with baby Phoenix and her relationship with her mom, Kathy Hilton.

Paris used Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the season. The caption featured Paris admitting she was scared to share and be so open on the show.

However, after seeing all the supportive comments and love, Paris declared it was all worth it in the end.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are loving life with Phoenix and their baby girl London, who was born in November, right before the reality TV series aired.

What do you think of Paris Hilton’s diaper-changing message?

Paris in Love Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Peacock.