Paris Hilton posts her RHOBH ‘faves,’ excludes her aunt Kyle Richards

Paris Hilton is no stranger to reality TV. Some might even argue that she is the OG of all reality TV.

Paris recently threw some subtle shade by saying who her favorites are on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Her mother, Kathy Hilton, joined the show last year and became an instant fan favorite.

An Instagram user posted a picture of Garcelle Beauvais, Kathy Hilton, Crystal Minkoff, and Sutton Stracke.

The user wrote the caption, “Diamond Avengers.”

Paris replied to the post saying, “My faves.” The famous DJ added, “Love you Queens.”

Paris Hilton throws subtle shade at her aunt Kyle Richards

@tasteof_reality shared Paris’ comments on their Instagram with the caption, “If ever there was a time to say, ‘sips tea.’”

The Instagram user asked their followers, “Do you think Paris is throwing subtle shade?” adding a crying-laughing emoji.

Kyle Richards is Kathy Hilton’s sister and therefore Paris’ aunt. As Kyle is not pictured in the post, viewers think that she was throwing some shade at her.

If one looks closely, they can see Kyle’s locks in the cropped picture, next to Sutton.

Paris was possibly subtly implying that Kyle is not one of her favorites on the show. Viewers also noticed that Diana Jenkins was removed from the picture by comparing it to the one in Dorit’s post.

RHOBH viewers think that Paris was right to shade her aunt Kyle

As viewers say she enabled Erika Jayne’s bad behavior, Kyle Richards came under fire recently.

One fan commented on @tasteof_reality’s post writing, “It’s definitely shade but it’s LOUD AND CLEAR!! And I’m 100% here for it!!”

Another viewer wrote, “Kyle is a horrible sister! The way she spoke to Kathy tonight when Kathy asked her a question. Kyle was too wrapped up in steering the narrative to just simple answer Kathy’s question.”

The viewer continued writing, “And what she did to poor Kim! She constantly picks fame, a paycheck and the mean girls over her own sisters.”

Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards at a falling out this season of RHOBH

Kyle and Kathy have had a rocky relationship and have gone years without talking. They have been working on getting on the right track in the last couple of years.

However, the two sisters had a major falling out on the cast trip to Aspen this season.

Kyle has also had a rocky relationship with her other sister, Kim Richards, who recently teased a return to the show.

Lisa Rinna, who is close to Kyle Richards, has been going after Kathy Hilton lately on social media.

