Paedon Brown has ‘strange and weird’ relationship with Robyn who didn’t like him ‘being rude to her kids’

Paedon Brown spilled the tea on his “weird” relationship with Robyn Brown. Pic credit: TLC and @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Kody and Christine Brown’s son Paedon Brown opened up about his “weird” relationship with his dad’s fourth wife, Sister Wives star Robyn Brown.

Since Christine Brown decided to split from her plural marriage to Kody following 27 years of spiritual marriage and six kids together, Sister Wives fans have wondered about the dynamic of the Brown family.

Kody Brown shares 18 kids between his three wives and one ex-wife. Lately, Kody and Christine’s only son, Paedon, has been the most outspoken of the Brown children.

Sister Wives star Paedon Brown calls relationship with Robyn Brown ‘strange and weird’

Now, Paedon has opened up about his “strange” relationship with his fourth mother figure, Robyn.

Speaking with The Sun, 23-year-old Paedon told the outlet, “My relationship with Robyn has always been strange and weird. There are honestly so many reasons for that.”

According to Paedon, his strained relationship with Robyn had to do with his relationship with her kids and his dad Kody’s relationship with them as well. Robyn brought three children – Dayton, 21, Aurora, 18, and Breanna, 16 – to the family when she spiritually married Kody in 2010, and Kody later adopted them in 2015 after he and Robyn legally wed.

Paedon said of his treatment towards Robyn’s kids, “I was rude to her kids. I saw my dad doing things with them that he didn’t do with me. And so, I ended up being rude to them, so she didn’t like me being rude to her kids.”

Paedon dishes on sibling relationships, ‘What does the nanny do?’ t-shirt

However, Paedon has improved some of his sibling relationships and said, “My relationships with [Dayton] and Aurora are now great. My relationship with Breanna is not good at all, but that’s because she is several years younger than me.”

Paedon also gave an update on his relationships with his other siblings: “My relationship with Savanah isn’t anything to talk about. I do love Savanah, we talk when we are in the same room, but we never had a great relationship.”

17-year-old Savanah is Kody’s youngest child with his second wife, Janelle. They also share another daughter, Maddie, and four sons, Logan, Hunter, Garrison, and Gabriel.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kody and Christine’s son, Paedon, jokingly took aim at Kody’s wife Robyn recently when he sported a t-shirt with his mom’s now-famous quote that read, “What. Does. The nanny. Do?”

Paedon touched on the topic of the t-shirt and claimed it was all in good fun.

“The crew loves the quote, and then my mom said it, and I knew it aired on the show,” Paedon shared, adding that after the quote became “so huge,” he thought it would be “really funny” to sport a shirt with the quote on it.

Paedon said of the t-shirt joke on TikTok, “I’ve only worn it once, and that was simply to post a video on it. It was just funny. I’m not trying to dig anyone. It’s not me trying to say like, ‘Oh, this is a really funny shirt because mom blew up.’ I will always support my mom. But me wearing this t-shirt wasn’t me saying I’m totally for her.”

During Season 16 of Sister Wives, Paedon became the most outspoken of the Brown children. He spilled the beans about filming for Season 17 being underway.

Following harsh criticism of Kody Brown following Season 16, Paedon came to his dad’s defense against trolls and told them he was raised “by a good man.”

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus. You can watch Cooking with Just Christine on Sundays on TLC.com.