P-Nuff Crunch on Shark Tank: What makes these healthy snacks special and where can you buy them?

Viewers may have seen those appetizing P-Nuff Crunch treats appear on Friday’s Shark Tank episode, leading to a desire to get some for snacking.

The snacks are a plant-based protein product likely to appeal to many health nuts due to the variety of flavors they have to offer.

Here are more details about P-Nuff Crunch from Shark Tank, including what makes them so special and where you can get your hands on some.

P-Nuff Crunch, a healthy plant-based snack

P-Nuff Crunch appeared on the October 23 episode of ABC’s Shark Tank. The snacks are a product of Perfect Life Nutrition, LLC, which was created back in 2015 through Dr. Juan Salinas’ vision of creating healthy and nutritious snacks for active individuals.

The product is vegan, gluten-free, and made with all-natural ingredients. Besides offering health and nutritional benefits, they needed to be delicious, as Salinas tested over 100 recipes to find the right ones.

P-Nuff Crunch snacks are currently available in three flavors- Original, Cocoa, and Cinnamon.

These snacks are made from all-natural ingredients, including brown rice protein, white rice, peanut oil, ground navy beans, roasted peanuts, tapioca starch, and salt. Natural cocoa and cinnamon are used in the other flavors.

So what makes these snacks so healthy?

The snacks are a complete plant-based protein source. That will help active individuals get the necessary protein for energy and muscle growth.

They’re also low-sugar and contain complex carbohydrates, which provide a long-lasting energy source to fuel workouts or other physical activities.

They also contain fiber, an essential part of a healthy diet that helps control appetite.

Aside from the health benefits, the snacks pack a crunch and “addicting taste,” as the website describes in the product story. Sometimes healthy snacks lack those tasty, craveable aspects, so people push them away, but that shouldn’t be the case here.

It appears Dr. Juan Salinas found a good combination of healthy, crunchy, and yummy in P-Nuff Crunch. Now the snacks will need some help from the Shark Tank crew. They’ve seen several healthy food products, including that Cauliflower Pizza, so hopefully, P-Nuff gets the love.

Where can you buy P-Nuff Crunch?

Currently, P-Nuff Crunch packs are available for purchase online through Amazon. The snacks are available in bulk packs for all three flavors or as variety packs. There are also a number of different pack sizes. Customers can opt for a three-pack of four-ounce bags, all the way up to a variety pack of 15 bags.

Prices vary on Amazon with that three-pack going for just $14.99 and the 15-pack selling for $49.99. Amazon Prime members also get free shipping. Most standard Amazon members can get free shipping on orders over $25 on qualifying items.

Another way to purchase online is to keep an eye on P-Nuff Crunch’s linktree, which may show flash sales or other places to buy.

For those who prefer to shop for P-Nuff Crunch in-person, they provide a helpful store locator on their website. The snacks are sold at a number of different health food stores or marketplaces, but check first online.

They’re available in select locations across the United States, but based on how they fare in their pitch on Shark Tank, they may start popping up in a lot more places!

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.