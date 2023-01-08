One of Zach Shallcross’ women exposes her divorce ahead of The Bachelor premiere

One of Zach’s contestants has announced her divorce to her followers. Pic credit: ABC/@victoriajameson/Instagram

While the new women of The Bachelor Season 27 were announced just this week, some tea has already been spilled about one hopeful in particular.

And, while rumblings often come from outside sources when it comes to Bachelor Nation drama, she was the one who exposed herself.

30-year-old contestant Victoria J will be amongst 29 other women pining for Zach Shallcross’ heart during the upcoming season.

Recently, however, the verified TikToker took to the platform to “hard launch” her previous divorce to her followers — already letting viewers get a glimpse into her life before January 23.

Posting a video for her 969.9K followers, Victoria used a greenscreen effect to share a photo of her headshot that was used by the official Bachelor Instagram account to announce the Season 27 contestants.

She stood in front of the screenshot as she peered to the side and put her head in her hands, seemingly in a way that screamed, “Well, here we go.”

The Bachelor contestant Victoria J. ‘hard launches’ divorce

While informing her followers that she would appear in the upcoming season, she also shared another tidbit with them as well — the fact that she is divorced.

“Hard launch: I’m divorced. Tune into my second chance at love on The Bachelor,” Victoria wrote in her caption.

The beauty guru also backed up the video with audio by Savannah Scrimsher, which said, “I couldn’t get one, epic photo so that my ex-husband knows that I’m having a better life without him. F**k you, Bradley.”

Yeah, it’s clear the video was an obvious dig at her ex-husband.

The fun also didn’t stop there, as Victoria shared yet another TikTok as a follow-up. The clip showed her clearly debating a situation in her head before clicking a button on her computer to simply “go for it.” Or, in terms of going on The Bachelor, “sign up for it.”

“Deciding to date on reality TV fully knowing my ex husband and his entire family will see it,” she wrote.

While Victoria already had a large following on the platform, getting this kind of exposure before having her reality TV debut in a few weeks is sure to bump up her popularity even more.

Zach Shallcross’ 30 new women are announced ahead of premiere

On Wednesday, the franchise’s host Jesse Palmer took to TikTok Live to officially announce the new cast of women that millions of viewers will see on their television screens this season.

A new trailer was also released, which showed each of the girls introducing themselves and showing excitement for what was about to air.

As always, it seems like there will be just as much drama for Bachelor Nation this time around as ever before.

“We all want Zach, so the claws are gonna come out,” one contestant says in the teaser clip.

Although Jesse Palmer may worry that Zach doesn’t quite know how much his life will change once his season airs, he informed Bachelor Nation that Zach “knows exactly who he is” and remained consistent throughout the entire process.

To see the complete list of hopefuls who will be pining for Zach’s heart in a few weeks, click here.

The Bachelor premieres on Monday, January 23 at 8/7c on ABC.