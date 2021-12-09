Olivia Kaiser spills tea on Will and Kyra after Love Island USA split

Will and Kyra on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

There were a lot of Love Island USA fans who felt that Olivia Kaiser was not on the show for the right reasons.

Olivia seemed disinterested in finding an actual partner and then ended up with fan-favorite Korey Gandy when it was time to stay or leave the villa.

However, there was a point where Olivia tried to hook up with Will Moncada, even though he seemed to be committed fully to Kyra Lizama.

In a new interview with Smoredate, Olivia explained what happened, and she gave her thoughts on Will and Kyra as a couple after Love Island USA.

Was Will & Kyra a real couple on Love Island USA?

There were a lot of fans who thought that Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama were fake from the start.

When Christian Longnecker was eliminated, he said he thought they knew each other before coming on the show and had planned on trying to hook up to win from the start.

Will and Kyra both denied this in post-Love Island USA interviews, and now Olivia Kaiser is backing them up.

Olivia said that she believed that Will and Kyra’s relationship was real because of Kyra, who she called the most genuine person she knows.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, at the same time, she said that while their relationship was real, she didn’t think that Will was quite ready to settle into a relationship, which is what likely broke them up.

Olivia also said that she felt that all the OGs on Love Island USA were in the villa for the right reasons – to find love and not just become Insta-famous.

Olivia also explained the moment that she tried to couple up with Will, despite him and Kyra seeming so close on Love Island USA.

Olivia explains why she hit on Will on Love Island USA

Olivia said that the show didn’t reveal everything that happened, and some of the footage made her seem sketchy when she wasn’t.

When it comes to when Olivia tried to couple up with Will out of nowhere, she said that the moment was not as it seemed.

Olivia admitted in the interview that she said that Will was flirting and hitting on all the girls in the villa, even as he was coupled up with Kyra.

This could explain why people like Shannon St. Clair and Trina Njoroge were trying too hard to open up Kyra’s eyes. Olivia said that Will had made it seem like he was interested in her, and while that was not shown on the air, that is why she took the chance.

Love Island USA is on hiatus. Fans can re-live Season 3 right now on Paramount+ streaming.