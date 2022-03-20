Olivia Jade reveals favorite dance from Dancing with the Stars

Olivia Jade and Val on Dancing with the Stars Grease Night. Pic credit: ABC

Olivia Jade did a recent interview talking about her time on Dancing with the Stars.

She spoke about what she hoped to accomplish on the show, her feelings about how it all worked out, and she even talked about her favorite dance from the season.

Olivia Jade reveals her favorite Dancing with the Stars performance

In an interview with the New York Post, Olivia Jade mentioned that she had the best time on Queen Night, which was also the first night that she picked up her first 10s from the judges.

On that night, she and partner Val Chmerkovskiy performed the quickstep to Fat Bottomed Girls.

“My favorite dance — and the biggest rush I had — was probably the quickstep, which was to Fat Bottomed Girls by Queen,” Olivia Jade said.

“It was really challenging and the fact that we did it and we didn’t mess up…that was like the night we got our first 10s, and also the costume was really cute.”

The judges remained impressed with the performance, with three of them giving her a 10. Len Goodman only scored her an eight for the night.

Derek Hough called it a challenging routine that Olivia got right. Carrie Ann said it was beautiful and graceful, Bruno said it was lean and mean, and Len said she moved fast but not rushed, but he wanted more body contact.

Olivia Jade on her persona coming off DWTS

After Dancing with the Stars announced that Olivia Jade was one of the Season 30 contestants, many fans rebelled.

She was a social media influencer for makeup products, but she remained best known as Lori Loughlin’s daughter at the center of the College Admissions Scandal.

However, despite the hatred thrown in her direction, mostly on social media, she was able to change the minds of some fans thanks to her hard work and solid dancing skills.

“I really found a drive and a work ethic that I think I’ve had since I was young, but maybe I haven’t been able to execute in the last few years. So it’s been really nice to find that again,” Olivia Jade said after her elimination.

Now that she is off the show, she said in the interview that she wants to promote kindness.

“[For] my main brand, I want it to just be about kindness, and that’s something I’m super passionate about — leading with kindness and doing things with that in mind,” Olivia said.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return to ABC in late 2022.