Val Chmerkovskiy defends Olivia Jade from online trolls

Olivia Jade has taken a beating from fans since joining Dancing with the Stars.

She is one of the more controversial Dancing with the Stars cast members because she is known mostly for her role in the College Admissions Scandal.

She likes to claim people know her from her role as a social media makeup influencer, but fans online won’t leave her alone.

What is even worse is that some fans are spreading rumors that Olivia Jade is hooking up with her pro partner, Val Chmerkovskiy. This is even worse since Val is married.

Now, Val is speaking out against Olivia Jade’s trolls.

Val claps back against Dancing with the Stars trolls

Since Val Chmerkovskiy took up for Olivia Jade early on, saying she deserves to be on Dancing with the Stars, fans have targeted him while also trolling Olivia.

Val took to Instagram Live and showed off some of the messages he received from one so-called DWTS fan.

The fan was a woman named Linda that had an Instagram handle with the name grandma in it. She sent several messages as a DM to Val, first saying that she missed Tony Dovolani, that he was better looking, that she would rather see him, and that she wished Olivia Jade and Val would go home.

She admitted the dances were good, but she isn’t a fan so she thinks the judges are saving them.

By sharing the images of the one-sided troll attack by the fan, Val posted that he “had to put grandma Linda on blast real quick.”

He didn’t even need to say anything else, since he showed that some DWTS fans are so infatuated with hating Olivia Jade that they will spam the pro’s DMs with constant messages, even if the message requests are never accepted.

However, Val finally responded.

“You sound like a big fan,” Val wrote. “Appreciate you.”

Olivia Jade and Val have plans for Queen Week on DWTS

This week is Queen Night on Dancing with the Stars, which means everyone is dancing to a song by the legendary rock band, Queen.

Val and Olivia Jade will dance the quickstep to Fat Bottomed Girls. They will then do a group foxtrot relay dance with Jimmi & Emm and JoJo & Jenna to the song Under Pressure.

That should be fun as Val and Jenna are husband and wife.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.