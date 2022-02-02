Noah Erb pokes fun at Abigail Heringer ‘falling’ in love

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer put their love and their playful side on display. Pic credit: ABC

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer have quickly become one of Bachelor Nations’ most lovable and most playful couples.

Bachelor Nation fans love getting to see glimpses into Noah and Abigail’s life together, and the couple recently shared a sweet and hilarious sequence of photos with Noah poking fun at Abigail ‘falling’ in love.

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer are all-smiles in recent photo

Noah and Abigail often wow in their photos together, whether it be sleek, professional photoshoots or just fun snaps from their everyday life.

In Noah’s recent post he shared an adorable photo of him and Abigail smiling and cuddled up together in casual clothes. Noah wore a white beanie with a yellow smiley face, and Abigail wore a collared long sleeve shirt with sunglasses on her head.

While this photo looks nice and calm, the photos take a humorous turn as the sequence of photos document Abigail falling over after the photo.

Noah captioned the post, “She said she was falling in love…didn’t know she meant literally” with a shrug emoji. Noah also added, “(Swipe to see progression.)”

In the second photo of the post, Noah sticks his tongue out and throws up a rock sign. Only Abigail’s arm and torso can be seen in the image as she appears to fall out of frame.

In the third photo, Noah appears to grab onto Abigail, whose hand is the only visible part of her body in the picture, as it seems she’s fallen to the ground.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Noah’s friends and followers got a good laugh out of the sequence of photos, and even Abigail Heringer was able to find the humor in the post and see the meme potential of the final falling photo.

Noah and Abigail celebrate 6-month anniversary

While 2022 has ushered in some sad breakup news in the Bachelor in Paradise world with the announcement of Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian’s split, Noah and Abigail have proven to still be going strong.

Noah and Abigail even celebrated their 6 month anniversary earlier this year.

As Noah and Abigail continue to explore their relationship, it seems the couple sees moving in together and wedding bells in their future.

Here’s to wishing Noah and Abigail all the best in their love story.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.