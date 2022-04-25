Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer get ‘reckless’ with Chelsea Vaughn

Noah Erb hops on FaceTime with Chelsea Vaughn and Abigail Heringer. Pic credit: ABC

Chelsea Vaughn and Abigail Heringer became the best of friends after appearing on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

Noah Erb has been welcomed into the two ladies’ friendship since being in a serious relationship with Abigail.

The trio recently shared screenshots from their “reckless” FaceTime.

Chelsea Vaughn drinks wine with Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer

Chelsea Vaughn took to her Instagram stories to share a screenshot of herself on FaceTime with beloved Bachelor in Paradise couple Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer.

In the photo, Abigail and Noah hold up glasses of wine while wearing cozy tops. Chelsea can be seen lying down in the corner as she too holds up a glass of red wine.

While the post only included a photo and no video or audio, Chelsea still gave her followers a sense of how the night went.

Chelsea wrote Noah’s alleged dialogue, saying, “@noah_erb: ‘Let’s drink wine and get reckless on social media tonight.’”

Abigail Heringer says she misses Chelsea Vaughn

Abigail Heringer recently made a move to California after living in New York, where she was closer to Chelsea.

Chelsea and Abigail often enjoyed fun outings around New York, and the ladies were sad to bid farewell as Abigail left to live with Noah.

While Abigail appears to be having lots of fun being closer to Noah and linking up with Bachelor Nation stars in sunny California, she also misses Chelsea.

Abigail took to her Instagram stories, where she re-shared the FaceTime screenshot that Chelsea Vaughn initially shared.

Abigail suggested that their call was five hours in her text, writing, “5 hour FT aren’t long enough” with a tear-shedding emoji.

Abigail added, “I miss u [Chelsea Vaughn].”

Abigail and Noah’s relationship has only got more and more serious as time goes on, and Noah has alluded to seeing wedding bells in their future.

Bachelor Nation is sure to rejoice when and if Noah and Abigail get engaged, as they’ve become a favorite couple within the franchise.

Noah and Abigail struck up an immediate connection on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, but they hit a rough patch towards the end of the season. The pair decided to part ways on the island, but they rekindled away from cameras and are still going strong.

As a couple, Abigail and Noah continue to let fans witness their fun, and flirty relationship and fans are hopeful they’ll go the distance.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.