No one at the Happily Ever After Tell All stood up for Michael, and he knows why

If any of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? cast did not condone Angela’s explosive Tell All behavior, they surely did not speak up.

Michael walked away from the Tell All feeling like his castmates chose Angela’s side even though she openly berated him, got caught in a lie, and flashed everyone.

He knows why no one had his back, however. Michael says no one came to his defense because they are scared of Angela and the legendary confrontation she brings to anyone who crosses her.

Michael Ilesanmi knows why none of his Happily Ever After? castmates took his side against Angela Deem

During an interview after the Tell All, Michael made the point that no one took his side during any of the drama with Angela because no one wanted to face Angela’s wrath.

After admitting that Angela embarrassed him badly during the Tell All Michael explained, “I feel, most of the people, they take on Angela’s side because they are scared of her or cause they don’t want to have any confrontation with Angela.”

What Michael said could be totally accurate because Angela has historically bullied anyone who spoke out against her at the Tell Alls.

Yara called Angela’s antics extra but only after she had left the building and Andrei thinks that Michael brings these problems with Angela on himself.

No one at the Tell All was brave enough to say anything close to negative about Angela while she was there despite all the bad press Angela has been getting online about her abuse towards Michael.

Will this be Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem’s last appearance within the 90 Day Fiance franchise?

There is a petition to ban Angela from appearing further within the 90 Day Fiance franchise due to her toxic behavior on the show.

Viewers argue that other 90 Day Fiance cast members have been fired from the network for less. A lot of people make the argument that if Angela was a man, the way she carries out her behavior would totally not fly with viewers.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returns for Season 3 on Sunday, August 29 on TLC at 8/7c.