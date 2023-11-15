Nikki Exotika explains shocking revelation in latest 90 Day Fiance episode

Nikki Exotika made a dramatic exit from social media a few days ago amid continued hate from 90 Day Fiance viewers, but her hiatus was short-lived.

The 47-year-old recently returned to Instagram following the shocking revelation she made in the latest episode.

In case you missed it, Nikki recently met Justin’s friends in Moldova, and she told them a lot of details about her past.

Those details included the fact that during a time of desperation, Nikki sold her body to get a roof over her head and food to eat.

Despite initially having reservations about how Justin’s friends would treat her — knowing that she’s a transgender woman — things went better than expected.

Not only were they accepting of her lifestyle, but they were also sympathetic when she revealed the harsh truth about her life.

After the episode aired, Nikki returned to Instagram to share more details about her past.

90 Day Fiance star Nikki Exotika explains her dark past

Nikki Exotika caught the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance and she had some things to clear up after it aired.

So she made a return to Instagram after several days away to discuss the episode that included a shocking revelation about her past.

In a video first posted in her Story, the TLC star said she enjoyed watching the episode even though “I shocked a lot of people because I guess they weren’t expecting me to say that.”

However, Nikki explained that her decision to sell herself for money came at a desperate moment in her life.

“People who are trans don’t have an easy lifestyle, and the time that I came out and not having the support from my family was really hard,” she said. “So having that struggle and being in the streets, having a way to survive… I had to do what I had to do.”

Nikki Exotika is more understanding of Justin’s point of view

Watching the episodes have admittedly been therapeutic and eye-opening for Nikki, who was able to see things from Justin’s point of view.

The pair have been butting heads since she landed in Moldova because Justin wanted Nikki to dress and act more conservatively and not draw attention to herself.

The 36-year-old said he wanted to keep her out of harm’s way, but Nikki felt he was trying to keep her hidden. However, now she’s starting to understand Justin’s concerns and is learning to be more understanding.

“Hearing masses of people and their opinions, it really made me think a lot,” noted Nikki. “So, I do have to understand his side and where he comes from and his culture and all that.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.