Nikki Bella and Artem reveal if they are ready for another baby

Artem and Nikki Bella on Total Bellas. Pic credit: E! TV

Nikki Bella and Dancing with the Stars pro dancer, Artem Chigvintsev are busy preparing for their wedding.

The two have been engaged for three years and thanks to COVID-19 and then the Russian invasion of Ukraine, they had to keep putting the wedding off.

Now they are finally planning to tie the knot this fall and put a bow on their family of three.

According to Nikki, a family of three is all they plan on having, at least for now.

Nikki Bella not planning on more kids yet

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Nikk said she has no plans to add to her brood anytime soon.

“For me, no. I think Artem hopes for something different and wishes for that,” Nikki said. “You never know what the future can hold, but I don’t see that happening anytime soon. God, I hope not. I am so tired.”

One of the big things that broke Nikki and her last boyfriend John Cena up was his rejection of wanting marriage or kids.

With Artem, Nikki got a baby and a wedding in the future. However, she is also learning how hard it is to be a parent.

“They are just wild. Our boys are wild,” Nikki said about her son Matteo and twin sister Brie Bella’s son Buddy. The boys are the same age.

Brie already had another child before Buddy, so she knew what she was getting into, but for Nikki, this was new.

“It’s definitely tantrums and being a new mom — this is all new to me. So, the closer he is getting to 2. I’m like, ‘Whoa, OK Brie,'” Nikki said.

Brie also said the boys are more like brothers than cousins.

“We have been used to these wild boys,” she said. “It’s funny because they are already a perfect little tag team. I feel like it’s baby mania every day at the house. Whether Buddy is head butting someone or they’re cuddling each other. It’s really cute, the relationship. We always look at them and we are like, ‘They act like brothers.'”

Nikki talks upcoming wedding

Sadly, Nikki and Artem had been waiting so that his parents could attend the wedding, and now he said that is almost impossible with the situation in Russia.

However, Nikki wants to make it special anyway and has big plans.

“I told him, I go, ‘You know, you’re a dancer and I feel like we really have to have great entertainment.’ We are both in the entertainment business, and so, we’ve already gone back and forth about a few things there,” Nikki explained. “Which hopefully one day I can share.”

“We are going to have some fun surprises at our wedding.”

