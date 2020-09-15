Nicole Nafziger claps back at 90 Day Fiance fan who suggests a ‘fitness makeover’ but not for what you’d think

Nicole Nafziger is always getting a hard time from fans on social media, but she has no problem clapping back.

The 90 Day Fiance alum was recently criticized for leaving her daughter May in the care of her mother while she visited her boyfriend Azan in Morocco.

The visit was supposed to be just a few weeks, but Nicole got stuck in the country for several months due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Thankfully, she has since returned to the U.S and has been reunited with her daughter, but the trolls are still coming at her.

Most recently, they had something to say about her fitness and she had a nice little clap back.

Nicole responds to troll

The single mom was feeling confident recently and she shared a post on Instagram that was sadly met with negativity.

“Was loving myself in this outfit the other day, chubbiness and all,” Nicole wrote.

“Yazan is clearly a fitness buff! Spends [a] lot of time at the gym. How do you feel about a fitness makeover?” the viewer commented.

Nicole responded, “If I’m looking for a fitness makeover, it will be from my man. Not Yazan. As that is not my man’s name.”

Yazan is the name of a current cast member on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star, and Nicole’s boyfriend is named Azan.

Nicole talks her fitness journey

This is not the first time the 26-year-old has been criticized for her weight. Matter of fact the comment section is littered with mean messages about Nicole’s weight.

However, she has spoken about Azan supporting her throughout her health journey back in 2018.

During an interview with In Touch Weekly, she delved into how she’s been getting healthy with Azan’s support.

“I really just want to be comfortable in my own skin,” she says. “I fill my Instagram with fitness accounts like @fatgirlfedup and @myadventuretofit to help stay motivated! Also, my fiancé Azan is a great motivator, always letting me know he supports me in my journey and keeps the encouraging words coming.”

Nicole explained, “Overall, I want to be healthy and live a better lifestyle for me and for my daughter May.”

“I want her to grow up with this healthy lifestyle and learn good things from me and Azan. If over this journey I can help motivate and inspire others to jumpstart their fitness journey, then I guess I’m doing something right with this platform.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.