Nicole Anthony from Big Brother 22 looks great with new long black hair

Nicole Anthony is sporting a new look following her time on Big Brother 22.

During her time as a member of the BB21 and BB22 casts, Nicole sported a very familiar look.

Now that she is outside of the game, Nicole has shaken things up and we think she looks great.

Nicole shifts to dark black hair color

Below are a few images that Nicole Anthony shared on Instagram showing off her new look and style.

On the day that she introduced her new hairstyle to the world, she posted a photo with a caption that read, “I did a thing. 🖤 And change. feels. good. 🖤.”

Tommy Bracco from BB21 commented on the image, writing, “Omg i absolutely LOVE it!!”

Kaitlynn Herman from BB20 also stopped by and wrote, “BEAUTIFUL.”

Christie Murphy from BB21 also left a comment, writing, “OMG YESSSSS I love it so so so sooooo much!”

Take a look at the image below and see just how different Nicole looks with this new style.

Since sharing that change with all of her Instagram followers, Nicole has posted several additional photos that show off the new style. A few of those images are shared below.

Nicole returns to her podcast

Since leaving the Big Brother house this summer, Nicole has been busy working on the Hello Friends podcast with Eric Curto. This is the podcast that was referenced in the house and the duo has interviewed quite a people from the show.

The podcast presents an interesting look at life inside the house, but they also don’t limit it to just Big Brother coverage.

They even have a fan poll up about what they should cover next.

A new poll is up in the #HelloFriends Community now, so go vote on which holiday-themed activity you’d like to see us film this week! 🎄🎁 Plus, this week’s “Rapid Fire” post will be visible shortly, so get your holiday thoughts ready! 🛷🧣 pic.twitter.com/CnhJjBrMDp — Hello, Friends! Podcast 🎙 (@hellofriendstwi) December 20, 2020

After finishing in third place on Big Brother 21, Nicole jumped at the chance to return and play as part of the BB All-Stars 2 cast. She didn’t do quite as well the second time around, as she was targeted for an early eviction and had a hard time figuring out who to trust.

But she can definitely trust us with our opinion that she looks great with the new hair.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.