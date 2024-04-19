Nick Viall thinks Theresa Nist was ‘coached’ by Gerry Turner for The Golden Bachelor divorce announcement

Nick Viall is the latest Bachelor Nation star to weigh in on The Golden Bachelor divorce news.

Much like Tyler Cameron, Nick is upset to hear that Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are calling it quits so abruptly.

The announcement, made last week on Good Morning America, comes seemingly out of nowhere.

While there were clues that not everything was going perfectly for the couple, their breakup seemed to come out of left field.

After some digging, we found a couple of clues that Theresa and Gerry didn’t agree on some serious issues that should have been addressed before getting married.

But, according to Nick, “Maybe Gerry’s not as golden as we hoped he would be.”

Nick Viall rips Gerry Turner over The Golden Bachelor divorce

Nick Viall addressed The Golden Bachelor divorce on the Viall Files podcast episode from Tuesday, April 16.

Nick called Gerry and Theresa’s marriage “the most unsuccessful marriage in Bachelor Nation history.”

When Nick discussed The Golden Bachelor divorce with Tom Schwartz, he mentioned the success of Bachelor Nation and how there were more Bachelor babies than divorces.

Shots were fired when Nick said, “Gerry ruined that.”

As they continued to ruminate over what happened between Gerry and Theresa, Nick suggested that Gerry may have coached Theresa during their Good Morning America interview where they announced their divorce.

“It doesn’t require lawyers to get out of an engagement. It does require lawyers to get out of a marriage, and I’m really curious what changed with Gerry and Theresa that made them so sure to sign up a marriage license, but now only to get a divorce,” Nicke stated.

Nick then invited Theresa Nist to come tell her truth on the Viall Files podcast when she’s ready to talk.

Nick joked, “Maybe Gerry’s not so golden after all.”

Tyler Cameron also took shots at Gerry Turner over The Golden Bachelor divorce

Nick Viall isn’t alone in his criticism after Gerry and Theresa announced their plans to divorce.

The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron also took aim during a recent podcast appearance where he quipped that he has been more successful in his relationships than The Golden Bachelor’s first couple.

Two Golden Bachelor cast members also criticized Gerry after the divorce news. Maria Trice and April Kirkwood spoke out and had nothing nice to say while showing support for Theresa.

The Golden Bachelor is on hiatus on ABC.