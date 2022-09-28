Nick Viall says Tino Franco seemed ‘genuinely regretful’ after cheating scandal 

Nick Viall appeared on The Bachelor Season 21. Pic credit: @nickviall/Instagram

Nick Viall continues to express his thoughts on cheating after The Bachelorette Season 19 finale.

At the end of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette, it was revealed that Tino Franco cheated on Rachel during their engagement.

Rachel confronted Tino in a filmed segment and in front of a live studio audience on After the Final Rose.

Tino’s actions led to lots of discussion among viewers.

Many slammed Tino for his manipulative and unfaithful behavior, while others felt disgusted with the show for humiliating Tino by leaving him on stage during Aven Jones’s surprise appearance.

Nick has shared his take on the situation, suggesting Tino may have genuine remorse after cheating.

Nick Viall shared one of his TikTok videos on Instagram with his 1.1 million followers.

In the video, Nick advised those who have been cheated on to stop asking why their significant other cheated on them.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Nick expressed that the “why” doesn’t matter and stated the “why” is that the unfaithful partner is a cheater.

After sharing that cheating is a reflection of the cheater’s character, not the one cheated on, Nick suggested that those who ask “why” don’t really want to know why and that it’s their ego asking the question.

Nick referenced Law & Order to explain the difference between “reason” and “justification” and how any reason a cheater gives you for cheating won’t justify what they did.

Nick captioned the post, “This is why Rachel hated all of [Tino’s] answers when she was asking why.”

Commenters reacted to the post, with some disliking that Nick appeared to be speaking for Rachel.

Others empathized with Tino, as a commenter expressed feeling there was no adultery, and Tino was instantly regretful.

Nick agreed, writing, “I was more speaking with why they were so at odds at AFR. Yes I agree there is more to the story and Tino seemed genuinely regretful about it.”

Pic credit: @nickviall/Instagram

Rachel Recchia moves on from split and links up with Bachelor Nation stars

Rachel Recchia had a rough end on The Bachelorette Season 19, but she appears to have picked herself up and is now in better spirits.

Rachel was in Vegas for the iHeart Radio Music Festival, where she sizzled in a fitted red dress.

She walked the red carpet with Bachelor Nation’s Genevieve Parisi, Victoria Fuller, and Michelle Young.

Michelle and Rachel filmed fun TikToks during their time together as their bond continues to grow.

Time will tell if Tino will elaborate further on his experience on The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.