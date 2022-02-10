Nick Viall predicts which woman from Clayton Echard’s season will be the next Bachelorette

Nick Viall thinks the next Bachelorette could be from Clayton Echard’s season. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor Season 26 has led to speculation on whether the next Bachelorette could be from Clayton Echard’s season.

Bachelor Nation alum Nick Viall recently got in on the speculation. He weighed in with his prediction of who from Clayton’s season could end up being the next leading lady of The Bachelorette.

Nick Viall predicts the next Bachelorette

The Bachelor viewers have already begun to root for certain women to earn the coveted Bachelorette role, such as Sierra Jackson. She was recently eliminated and became beloved by fans when she warned Clayton not to be stupid.

Nick Viall expressed thinking the next Bachelorette could be Dean Unglert’s former significant other and current The Bachelor Season 26 star Gabby Windey.

Nick took to Twitter to share his thoughts, writing, “I wouldn’t be shocked if Gabby ends up being your next bachelorette.”

Pic credit: @viallnicholas28/Twitter

Gabby Windey gets one-on-one time with Clayton Echard

The Bachelor viewers had a chance to get to know Gabby Windey better on the latest episode when she was chosen for a one-on-one with her date, Clayton.

During their one-on-one, Gabby and Clayton enjoyed the outdoors in Canada, played a “no-rules” hockey game, and tried the famous Canadian pastry BeaverTails. Bachelor Nation especially loved seeing Gabby playfully interact with a dog in the park.

During the evening portion of Clayton and Gabby’s date, Gabby emotionally opened up about her challenging relationship with her mom and her difficulty with receiving love due to her mom withholding love at times.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

The date seemed to have a balance of showing Gabby’s quirky, playful side and her more emotionally vulnerable side, which often happens when one gets “The Bachelorette edit.”

The Bachelor trailer hints at potential trouble for Gabby Windey

While Viall wouldn’t be surprised if Gabby became the next Bachelorette, Gabby’s reputation might come into question based on recent previews for the rest of The Bachelor Season 26 season.

In the latest trailer for Clayton’s season, Clayton is shown getting particularly angry with a mystery woman for playing him. The editing in the trailer makes it appear as though Gabby may be the person that Clayton is directing his anger towards.

Time will tell how the rest of the season plays out for Gabby and if the eccentric ICU nurse will potentially become the next Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.