Nick Viall gives Bachelor Nation fans some inside scoop on the new season of The Bachelorette

Nick Viall, one of the most prominent faces in Bachelor Nation, has gained notoriety not only on The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and The Bachelor shows but also through his podcast, the Viall Files.

While his love for all Bachelor shows has remained, he also likes to insert his thoughts and opinions on his podcast about Bachelor Nation contestants and alums.

Currently, the talked-about subject is just how Bachelor production will pull off having two Bachelorettes for an entire season. However, Nick has heard some inside scoop on the topic and took to his podcast to reveal what he knows.

What has Nick Viall, Bachelor Nation alum and podcast host, heard about the upcoming season of The Bachelorette?

According to Nick, there has not been a cast of men, nor a number of how many there will be, released to the public, but he has heard some rumors on how the season with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia might come to be.

He constantly reminded listeners that this was all heard from “people on the ground floor,” but none of it had been confirmed yet. Nick also relayed that it could all change as well.

Nick stated, “So what I heard was about how they’re gonna handle having two Bachelorettes is that there is going to be a concerted effort for the women not to compete with themselves.”

He went on to say, “No one is going to go home night one.” Nick talked about how there will supposedly be one big cocktail party that night after each guy gets out of the limo and meets both Gabby and Rachel at the same time.

Then the next day, there will allegedly be one huge group date, and sometime soon after, the two women will present the guys they want to date with a rose. Then that man will decide whether to accept the rose from that particular woman.

Nick also declared that he assumes that if a guy accepts a rose from that woman, the men will be grouped into Rachel’s guys and Gabby’s guys for the season. He then claimed he thought each girl would have kind of like a season within a season then.

Nick also stated that he hopes there’s drama because, as a viewer, he loves it when there is. He even went as far as saying, “I hope you have a couple of f**k boys who are trying to date them both.”

Nick and Cathy Kelly have questions on how the whole process is going to work

However, there were questions asked during the segment, too. Nick and his guest, Cathy Kelly, had some thoughts about the upcoming season. They wondered if there will be more episodes with co-Bachelorettes? Will the show be on two nights a week instead of once to get in all of the content?

They also brought up whether it will be more like the show Joe Millionaire and won’t show as much of the relationships building or whether the girls will work together and compare notes throughout the process.

Moreover, both Nick and Cathy discussed hometowns and fantasy suites and how those would even work? Like will they have eight hometown dates, four for each woman still? Will there be six fantasy suites done? For the full podcast episode with Nick and Cathy, click here.

Hopefully, Bachelor Nation fans won’t have to wait too much longer for concrete answers to these questions or to see the cast of men competing for Rachel and Gabby’s hearts. With filming starting today (Wednesday), hopefully, fans will find out more very soon.

