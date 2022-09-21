Nick Viall celebrates first place in triathlon

Nick Viall starred on The Bachelor Season 21. Pic credit: @nickviall/Instagram

Nick Viall proved his fitness prowess while participating in a recent triathlon.

The triathlon took place in Malibu for a good cause, benefiting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Along with supporting the cause, Nick also snagged first place, winning the triathlon.

Nick’s girlfriend, Natalie Joy, showed up to support Nick at the event.

The couple shared posts documenting the outing.

Nick’s video featured him participating in the triathlon and celebrating his first-place win afterward.

Nick Viall comes in first place in triathlon

Nick Viall took to Instagram to share a video from his triathlon experience set to the new Elton John and Britney Spears song, Hold Me Closer.

The video began with a drive on a dark road and then cut to a lit-up sign for the Malibu triathlon.

Nick and Natalie posed on the sandy beach with Nick wearing a white tank, and Natalie bundled up in a black puffer jacket.

Nick met some of his fellow triathlon participants as the video cut to a stunning ocean and sky for the first part of the competition.

The swimmers then grabbed bikes for the second part of the race, ending with a run as Nick dashed towards the finish line.

Nick then held up a banner between the second and third-place finishers and proudly stood on top of a first-place podium.

Nick captioned the post, “Any one else win a triathlon today? Appreciate my teammates from @superleaguetri The @malibutri puts on an amazing event for a great cause.”

Under the post, several supporters left comments, with a follower writing, “Nice work,” and another sharing, “Congratulations!!!”

One commenter wrote, “You are so inspiring! As I shove nachos in my face! Amazing job you!!!”

Other comments included, “Amazing!!,” “This is awesome!!” and “Wow!!”

Pic credit: @nickviall/Instagram

Natalie Joy celebrates Nick Viall’s first-place win

Natalie Joy took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of Nick after he won the triathlon.

She wrote over the photo, “look who came in first place!!!!”

Pic credit: @nnataliejjoy/Instagram

In another selfie, Natalie made it clear the triathlon wasn’t something she’d be doing herself.

She held up her thermos with a black puffer jacket and black hat; her metallic nails were visible as she puckered her lips.

Pic credit: @nnataliejjoy/Instagram

Natalie wrote over the photo, “not for me tho lol can’t imagine doing that.”

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.