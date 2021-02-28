Nick Viall, Caelynn Miller Keyes defend Rachel Lindsay, ask Bachelor Nation to stop the hate

Bachelor alums have spoken out in defense for Rachel. Pic credit: ABC

If you’re looking for Rachel Lindsay on Instagram, stop looking as The Bachelor alum has officially deactivated her account due to constant hate.

The controversy surrounding the call for Chris Harrison’s firing has Bachelor Nation divided, with Rachel in the direct line of fire.

In an interview with Extra, the longtime franchise host made the mistake of playing down Rachael Kirkconnell’s ties to a plantation-themed party. Instead of condemning the finalist’s actions, he chose to defend her and asked people to back off.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

With his future on the franchise still being figured out, the backlash of his actions has since got the host kicked off the usual After the Final Rose special.

While Chris Harrison is dealing with his mistakes professionally, Bachelor Nation fans have decided to attack Rachel in anger.

Her podcast co-host Van Lathan announced Rachel Lindsay’s de-activation of Instagram

Rachel’s co-host on the Higher Learning podcast Van Lathan took to Instagram to explain the situation going on with his Bachelor alum partner.

According to him, his co-anchor decided to deactivate her Instagram due to the hateful things Bachelor fans are sending her.

Read More Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth split needed to happen says Raven Gates

“Rachel is not responsible for Chris Harrison,” he told his followers. “A 49-year-old man who can’t read the room in these present 2021 times.”

Bachelor Nation alums have spoken up in Rachel’s defense

In news of Rachel’s departure from Instagram, other alums have spoken out in defense of the attorney.

Season 21 bachelor Nick Viall wrote out a lengthy statement to his followers.

“It’s come to my attention that my friend Rachel [Lindsay] has had to deactivate her Instagram account due to the onslaught of hateful messages she has received,” he wrote out in a post on Instagram.

“It’s sad this even needs to be said, but Chris Harrison is in the position he is in because of what he said, not because of anything Rachel did.”

Pic credit: @nickviall/Instagram

Fellow contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes also came out with a message of support for The Bachelor star.

“Why do you have so much hate in your heart? Rachel stood up against racism. She tried to educate us. She had done nothing wrong, ” The Bachelor in Paradise star wrote to her following.

Pic credit: @caelynnmillerkeyes/Instagram

Rachel’s season winner and current husband Bryan Absolo also made sure to post a message in solidarity with his social justice fighting wife.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.