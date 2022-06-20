New Bachelor in Paradise spoilers have been revealed

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers. Pic credit: ABC

Filming for Bachelor in Paradise has officially begun, and the season is currently underway.

As people arrive on the beach, whether part of the original cast or coming in as the season progresses, fans love to speculate who will end up with who and which couples will last until the end.

With at least one rose ceremony filmed, Reality Steve has kept Bachelor Nation in tune with any spoilers that have been confirmed.

As he let viewers know who gave away their first roses, who was eliminated, and who arrived at the island after that ceremony, Reality Steve has released some new spoilers.

New Bachelor in Paradise spoilers have been released

According to Reality Steve, 36-year-old musical artist Casey Woods from Michelle Young’s season had to leave the beach after suffering an ankle injury. He may have broken it.

There will be a new face on Paradise this season, as Tyler Norris from the yet-to-be-aired Bachelorette season has arrived on the island.

While Tyler made it to hometowns with Rachel Recchia on the first-ever co-Bachelorette show, he did not make it to the end and has decided to take another shot at finding love.

There seems to be a new Bachelor in Paradise couple

A few days ago, Reality Steve released the fact that Danielle Maltby had arrived in Paradise.

As a prior contestant on Season 21 of The Bachelor, Nick Viall’s season, Danielle also appeared on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise until she self-eliminated in Week 2.

It seems she has hit it off with single dad, Michael Allio, though, as Danielle presented Michael with her date card upon arrival.

Previous Bachelor in Paradise spoilers

In a prior video, Reality Steve announced that Serene Russell, a fan favorite from Clayton Echard’s season, has coupled up with Brandon Jones, the runner-up from Michelle’s season. He stated that this is this season’s alleged “it” couple.

He also revealed that, at the first rose ceremony, Johnny DePhillipo gave his rose to Victoria Fuller, Justin Glaze handed his over to Genevieve Parisi, Andrew Spencer chose Brittany Galvin, and Lace Morris received one from Rodney Mathews.

At the end of Reality Steve’s video, he was quoted saying, “Just because a DM is sent to someone who posts it and says something happened doesn’t mean it did.”

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.