Bachelor in Paradise spoilers: Who is with who and eliminations after 1st rose ceremony

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers. Pic credit: ABC

As this season of Bachelor in Paradise has started filming, fans have been hearing who has shown up at the beach and who they want to ship together.

While this summer’s Paradise show will premiere a little later this year, due to the airing of The Bachelorette with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, viewers have been speculating and dishing about it nonstop.

This year, the premiere date will be September 27, 2022. Jesse Palmer will continue to host as he has for the last season of The Bachelor and the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. Wells Adams will return as the bartender, and contestants have slowly been revealed to fans.

As viewers have heard that Lace Morris, Hunter Haag, and Serene Russell arrived on the beach to begin filming, Reality Steve has even more information and spoilers about couples beginning to form and who was eliminated after the first rose ceremony.

Which contestants have paired up so far on Bachelor in Paradise after Week 1?

According to Reality Steve, after the first rose ceremony, couples have started forming. He has confirmation on five pairings thus far and has revealed those on Instagram.

The first couple Reality Steve confirmed was fan favorite Serene Russell and Brandon Jones. Brandon finished as the runner-up in Michelle Young’s season.

He even claimed, “From what I’m hearing, they’re the ‘it couple.’ I would not be surprised if they get engaged at the end.”

The next couple Reality Steve talked about was Johnny DePhillipo, who was on the not-yet-aired season of The Bachelorette with Gabby and Rachel. He supposedly gave his rose to Victoria Fuller.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Justin Glaze gave his first rose to beloved Genevieve Parisi, who played a part in getting villain, Shanae Ankney sent home on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

According to Reality Steve’s Instagram Live, Andrew Spencer, from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, gave his first rose to Brittany Galvin from Matt James’ season. She was sent home after controversy arose that she was an escort.

Lace Morris, who appeared way back on Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, received her first rose, according to Reality Steve, from Rodney Mathews, who was on Michelle’s season along with Brandon.

Reality Steve did say there are more couples, but he has not yet had them confirmed, so he will reveal them once that happens.

Who was eliminated after the first rose ceremony in Paradise?

According to Reality Steve, six women were eliminated after the Week 1 rose ceremony on Paradise.

Not only were six sent home and did not receive roses, but all of them were from Clayton Echard’s season.

He confirmed the names, but he also said that he didn’t have exact details on how or why the girls were eliminated.

Reality Steve revealed that the following women were sent packing: Hailey Malles, Kira Mengistu, Hunter Haag, Teddi Wright, Sierra Jackson, and Salley Carson.

Fans can’t believe Teddi Wright left so early

As a fan favorite, Bachelor Nation couldn’t believe that Teddi Wright was eliminated in the first week, as she seemed to be a front-runner going in.

One viewer commented, “I can’t Teddi is already gone.” In response, @bachelorteaspill stated, “@macimhudson I’m SHOOK.”

Pic credit: @bachelorteaspill/Instagram

Will these five early couples last until the end, or will newcomers shake things up and cause some drama among them? Only time will tell.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27 on ABC.