NeNe Leakes shimmers in glittery two-piece during night out

NeNe Leakes stuns in a glittery outfit for dinner out. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dylan Lujano/AdMedia

NeNe Leakes shimmered from head to toe during a recent night out.

The former star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta shared a picture of herself rocking a glittery two-piece.

The television personality looked stunning in a long, shimmering silver top and matching pants. Her long-sleeve turtleneck shirt and tight pants were certainly a moment.

NeNe looked like she was ready for New Year’s Eve.

The former housewife’s shoes even glittered. Her black heels featured clear straps and a sparkling silver bow on the front that highlighted her simple white pedicure.

She wore a middle part and kept her long blonde hair down.

NeNe seemed to be enjoying herself. She was laughing and flashed the peace sign in the photos she shared with fans.

The former RHOA housewife is all smiles and styles

The Celebrity Apprentice alum showed off another bright look and an even brighter smile last week.

NeNe posted a slideshow looking happy at the Revolt Summit recently where she spoke on cancel culture alongside Amber Rose and rapper Ray J.

She wore a bubblegum pink long-sleeve bodysuit that featured a cut-out pattern. NeNe paired the look with black heels that wrapped around her ankles and featured silver jewels on the front.

The Atlanta peach wore her long blonde extensions down in a video montage from the event.

Nene Leakes shows off curves post BBL

NeNe Leakes has always been beautiful, but her confidence seems to be overflowing lately.

Over the summer, the former reality star went under the knife for a BBL. She even posted a video in August from the day of her surgery in which she thanked her doctor, Dr. Okoro, of Georgia Plastic Surgery.

The post NeNe shared with her 4.2 million Instagram followers showed highlights from the day. It gave fans an inside look at the whole process, from her getting prepped for surgery to glimpses of the operating table.

Sadly, her late husband, Gregg Leakes, couldn’t be by her side.

This August NeNe honored Gregg in an Instagram post. It was his first birthday since he passed away from colon cancer last year and would have been his 67th.

The widow shared a post to celebrate her husband, saying she missed him every day.

Gregg was often featured on The Real Housewives of Atlanta before NeNe’s departure from the show.

The final part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 reunion aired on September 25. The show is currently on hiatus.