NeNe Leakes recounts the moment she saved Porsha Williams from getting fired

NeNe Leakes got brutally honest in a recent interview with former The Real Housewives of Atlanta producer Carlos King, and we’re still gagging from her revelations.

She confessed that, at one point, Porsha Williams was about to get axed from the show, and she went out on a limb for her.

Carlos backed up NeNe’s claims and confirmed that Porsha– who was probably in her second season at the time–was in fact, on the chopping block.

The OG did not hold back when asked about everything from her Season 1 paycheck to her relationships with certain cast members.

NeNe touched on her once-strong friendship with Cynthia Bailey and explained why they can never be friends again.

She made the shocking claim that the former supermodel went behind her back and tried to get her fired.

During the interview, she revealed, “I remember the producers saying that after this season they didn’t really wanna have Porsha back…the producers were really like ‘no’ to Porsha.”

At the time the current Mrs. Guobadia was still married to her first husband, Kordell Stewart.

Carlos King backed up NeNe’s statement and added, “I can confirm right now that Porsha was on the chopping block.”

However, NeNe says she and Kandi Burruss called production and the network and urged them to keep Porsha.

“Porsha was going through a divorce, and we were like ‘You can’t get rid of her right now, she really needs the show.'”

Porsha went on to stay on the franchise for nearly a decade and eventually became a fan favorite.

NeNe and Porsha had some ups and downs over the years, but their friendship is still going strong today.

NeNe Leakes says she could never be friends with Cynthia Baily again

NeNe and Cynthia were a dynamic duo on the show for many years, but after their fallout, the women slung nasty accusations at each other.

Despite a few attempts they were never able to get their friendship back on track, and according to NeNe they never will.

The mom of two confessed that she does “miss the friendship” that they once had, and noted, “I loved Cynthia like she was my sister.”

When asked if they could rekindle things, NeNe bluntly remarked, “I don’t think that could ever be possible because I just know some of the things that she has done behind the scenes.”

The 55-year-old said Cynthia was in an alliance with certain cast members and producers to try and get her fired from her show.

“I believe she had a hand in trying to get it done, absolutely,” said NeNe.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.