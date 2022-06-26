NeNe Leakes opens up about lawsuit that claims she stole another woman’s husband

NeNe Leakes speaks on a recent lawsuit. Pic credit: Bravo

NeNe Leakes has found herself in quite a predicament after going public with her new man, Nyonisela J. Sioh.

Nyonisela is not exactly a single man despite dating The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and now she’s being sued by his wife who blames her for their split.

However, NeNe is not taking the blame for what happened between Nyonisela and his now-estranged wife and thinks it unfair that she has been dragged into a lawsuit.

She spoke about the situation during a recent interview and noted that Nyonisela is the one who needs to sort all of this out.

NeNe Leakes speaks about the lawsuit filed by her boyfriend’s wife

NeNe Leakes recently spoke on the lawsuit levied against her by Nyonisela’s wife, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh. She is suing the former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star for engaging in an extramarital affair with her husband and ruining their marriage.

In documents obtained by Page Six, Malomine wants NeNe to pay her $100,000 for causing her “embarrassment, humiliation, and disgrace” amid their very public romance on social media and in the press.

During a chat with Entertainment Tonight, NeNe made it clear that she wants nothing to do with the legal drama she has since been pulled into.

“I feel like it’s their business and not mine, right?” noted NeNe. “I feel like I was dragged into something that is just not my business. They have their own legal thing that’s going on. I shouldn’t be brought into it, that’s all.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

As for how she feels about the Siohs and their issues, she admitted, “I really have no feelings about it. I really think that it’s something that [Nyonisela] has to handle himself.”

NeNe Leakes is still grieving her husband’s death

During her interview, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum also spoke on another sad topic– the death of her husband Gregg Leakes. He passed away in late 2021 at the age of 66 after battling Stage 3 colon cancer for several years.

Even though she’s now dating a new man, NeNe shared that she’s still grieving Gregg’s death.

“I have highs and lows, you know, I’m still grieving,” she told the media outlet. “I think that people think because you’ve moved on that you’re not grieving. This person was in my life for 25 years.”

The 54-year-old revealed that through it all she’s been leaning on her circle of friends to get her through the hard times.

“My circle is really okay with me bringing up Gregg or talking about Gregg. So many of us know him ’cause he was around for so long and you can’t just forget about somebody like that after 25 years,” she confessed. “I’ve never had anybody die that close to me. That was a really trying time.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.