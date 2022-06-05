NeNe Leakes claps back after reports of lawsuit over stolen husband

NeNe Leakes defends her relationship amid allegations she stole her boyfriend from his wife. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes continues to stay in the public eye despite no longer being on reality TV.

The businesswoman has recently become the topic of multiple headlines thanks to her relationship with her new boo, Nyonisela Sioh.

Their romance caused a lawsuit to be filed against the reality star. Now, NeNe is addressing the allegations against her and attempting to clear her name.

NeNe says she ‘would never’ steal someone’s man

Earlier in the week, TMZ reported breaking news that NeNe was being sued by her boyfriend’s wife, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh. According to her, NeNe slept with Nyonisela while the couple was still together, which caused a rift in their marriage. She ultimately said NeNe stole her man.

Malomine also stated that NeNe continued to post pictures of herself with Nyonisela, which caused her to be humiliated, affecting her relationship with her husband. She says once the photos were shared, Nyonisela was no longer affectionate, and their relationship soon deteriorated.

After the lawsuit became public, NeNe decided to respond to the allegations. TMZ shared a clip of the video where she briefly addressed the situation.

In the video, NeNe tells her followers to “show each other a little more love” as there is so much going on in the world. She jokingly says, “I’m already out here a husband stealer, and it’s just too much.”

She goes on to say, “And ain’t nobody out here stealing husbands, are they? I would never. Nobody wants to steal someone else’s problems, honey,” as she and members of her entourage laugh.

Malomine is suing NeNe for $100,000, citing claims of mental anguish, loss of affection, and emotional distress.

This is not NeNe’s first lawsuit

In addition to fighting the lawsuit against Malomine, NeNe is also in the midst of another legal battle.

It was recently reported that she is suing Bravo and Andy Cohen. She claims she endured a hostile work environment during her time on RHOA and experienced racism from multiple people at the network, including former costar Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

NeNe claims she reported the incidents to network executives and continuously complained about the working conditions. She says nothing was done, and the network fostered and encouraged the inappropriate remarks and behaviors.

In addition to saying she felt discriminated against by Bravo, NeNe also claimed she had been blacklisted from speaking out. She says she was continuously working until running into issues with the network. She now claims she is not being sought after since voicing her concerns.

NeNe revealed that she wanted to file the lawsuit years ago but feared facing retaliation. She says she is confident in coming forward now because she wants to fight against the discrimination toward black women.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.