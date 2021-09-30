NeNe Leakes admits to ‘highs and lows’ following Gregg’s death, says ‘I miss him every day’

NeNe Leakes says she misses Gregg Leakes. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes is still in mourning after the recent death of her husband, Gregg Leakes. Over the past few weeks, NeNe has been reminiscing about happier times with Gregg and has posted several videos of them dancing together over the years.

The popular reality star has been getting tons of support from her fans, friends, and former RHOA costars, as well as other Bravolebrities. However, after staying relatively mum since Gregg’s passing, NeNe recently shared an update on how she’s been coping.

NeNe Leakes talks Gregg’s final moments

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has finally spoken out as she continues to mourn Gegg’s death.

During a recent interview with People, NeNe opened up about how she’s been coping and even shared some insight into Gregg’s final moments before he died.

The mom-of-two noted that the family had time before Gregg passed away to come to terms with his impending death and to share their final thoughts with him.

“We had two weeks leading into this transition, so we made a lot of peace with what was happening,” confessed NeNe. “We talked a lot, I told him how much I loved him…we said so much stuff to each other.”

She also shared, “His sons came in they told him they love him as their dad, they would have never wanted any other dad. His best friends were there.”

During her chat, NeNe also talked about the moment when Gregg took his last breath.

“I held his hand a little bit. He took one more breath, and then he didn’t move again,” said NeNe, who also noted that Gregg’s closest friends and family were all there, and they held a private memorial at her home the day he died.

NeNe Leakes misses Gregg Leakes every day

During her chat with the media outlet, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star also admitted to having highs and lows during her grieving process.

“My grieving is really off the meter…” said NeNe. “If I’m by myself, that is not good for me because I usually start to think, and I’m like ‘Gregg, where are you, Gregg?’ You know I always have Gregg to call and ask for help…who am I gonna all now?…then I usually break down and cry.”

The mom-of-two admitted, “I have a lot of highs and lows, and I miss him every day. Every day I go home, I want Gregg to come back. I keep thinking to myself, ‘he’s away on a trip, on a business trip, he’ll be right back,’ He hasn’t gotten back yet.”

“I’m still waiting for him to come home,” NeNe added.

