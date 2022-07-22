Nayte Olukoya moves to Los Angeles, addresses Deandra Kanu dating rumors

Nayte Olukoya’s big move and Deandra news. Pic credit: @kingbabatunde/Instagram

Ever since Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya announced their break-up, fans have been going crazy trying to figure out what happened between the two.

Shortly after the public announcement, Michelle went on a getaway with a couple of her closest friends, and Nayte posted on social media.

While he listed some bulleted points about the split, the biggest one he wanted to get across to fans was that he did not cheat on Michelle.

Around the same time, he also posted some thirst trap photos on social media of himself in a Canadian tuxedo.

When Michelle made her first public appearance within the last week, fans were again speculating on the failed relationship because Nayte seemed to be linked to someone new already.

While Nayte was allegedly seen spending time with fellow Bachelor Nation alum, Deandra Kanu, and she had been spotted with his chain necklace on, the gossip reel continued. Now Nayte is finally speaking out about Deandra and a recent move he made.

Nayte Olukoya speaks out about moving on with Deandra Kanu

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, a source close to Nayte said that although Nayte has seemed to be linked to Deandra lately, the two are not together.

In fact, the source was quoted as saying, “there’s absolutely nothing going on between Nayte and Deandra.”

When asked about Deandra wearing Nayte’s necklace, the source replied, “Him giving her his necklace to wear was just a friendly gesture.”

They went on to say, “Nayte is single and happy that way – he’s not looking to jump into another relationship right away. He’s not dating and he’s not on the prowl. He’s happy being single.”

Nayte Olukoya makes a move from Texas

Prior to moving, Nayte had lived and worked in Texas; however, it seems that he has already moved to a new state.

According to the same source, “Nayte moved to Los Angeles two weeks ago. It’s something that’s been in the back of his mind for some time. Nayte wants to get into modeling. He’s still doing tech sales so modeling would be more of a hobby.”

The source revealed that now, being in L.A., Nayte has a new roommate as well. He is now living with his friend, and former Bachelor alum, Rodney Mathews.

Speaking of Nayte, the source stated, “He’s enjoying the summer, getting to spend time with friends and getting situated in L.A. He’ll be doing more traveling like to Cancun in August.”

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.