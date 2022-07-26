Nayte Olukoya and Rodney Mathews take on Miami in hot boy summer

Nayte Olukoya and Rodney Mathews take South Beach. Pic credit: @rodneymathews02/Instagram and @kingbabatunde/Instagram

Nayte Olukoya has been in the Bachelor Nation spotlight quite a bit lately since his split with former Bachelorette Michelle Young.

After claiming he never cheated on Michelle, and that is not why they broke up at all, he was allegedly linked to fellow Bachelor alum Deandra Kanu.

While a source close to Nayte declared that there is nothing going on between the two, and she is not the reason Nayte broke it off with Michelle, fans still want to know what exactly did happen.

News also just broke that Nayte has made the big move from Texas, where he resided the whole time he and Michelle were engaged, to Los Angeles.

Now he is roommates with his buddy, and former contestant on Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette, Rodney Mathews.

In fact, the two just took a trip together to South Beach in Miami, Florida, and it seems as if they are having a hot boy summer there.

Nayte Olukoya and Rodney Mathews enjoy time in Miami

Nayte took to his Instagram account to post photos and videos of his and Rodney Mathews’ time in South Beach.

As they posed shirtless and showed off their washboard abs and flexed their muscular arms, they also had a race into the waves at the beach.

Moreover, the two could be seen in some of the pictures dressed up and sitting in model-like poses on a chair.

They could also be seen at an event promoting Celsius energy drinks, again in white pants and cool, unbuttoned beach shirts.

In the last video, Nayte and Rodney made fans laugh as Nayte filmed Rodney in a bucket hat, colorful patterned swim trunks, and a plain white tee. Rodney thought he looked ridiculous and was jokingly upset that Nayte could pull off the look, but he couldn’t.

Nayte captioned his post, “I don’t want to waste my days. I want to spend them on enjoyment. [praying hands emoji]. Ps. Swipe to the end for a good laugh [laughing/crying emoji].”

Bachelor Nation alums and fans react to Nayte Olukoya’s post

Bryan Abasolo, husband and winner of Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, commented first as he said, “Miami looks good on y’all!”

Pilot Peter Weber, who eventually went through three girls on his season, posted a laughing and crying face emoji to show he laughed watching the last video.

Rodney himself posted to the comment section and joked, “Clearly you don’t care about me at all.”

Aaron Clancy, who allegedly partners up with Genevieve Parisi on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, laughed as he wrote, “he was right tho y’all def don’t look the same.”

Two other viewers also posted their thoughts as they brought up the race into the ocean and also their thoughts on Rodney, as one woman claimed, “I can attest Rodney def looks great in person. So forget the hat & live yo life Bro.”

While just going through a major break-up in his life, it seems that Nayte is living his life to its fullest and having fun with his best friends.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.