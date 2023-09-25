Natasha from Below Deck Med: What happened to the Season 7 chief stew?

What happened to Natasha from Below Deck Med Season 7? That’s the question on fans’ minds as a new season of the hit Below Deck spin-off hits Bravo airwaves.

Natasha didn’t make the best impression on Below Deck Med fans during her time on the show.

The chief stew’s turbulent relationship with chef Dave White made for a challenging time for her on the Home yacht.

Not only that, but her clear favoritism for Kyle Viljoen over Natalya Scudder didn’t make Natasha all that likable.

Below Deck Med fans often referred to her as lazy, leaving Natalya to do all the work while she hung with Kyle.

While Nat and Kyle are back for Season 8, Natasha isn’t, so let’s see what she’s been up to.

What happened to Natasha Webb from Below Deck Med?

Natasha didn’t attend the Below Deck Med Season 7 reunion, but even by that point, her life was drastically different than on the show.

Although she’s still in yachting, Natasha has also been focused on her acting career. Natasha’s repped by Kreativ Media Partners and has appeared in commercials as well as short films.

When she’s not busy acting or being a chief stew, Natasha’s focused on her yachtie recruitment business. Indie Pearl helps yachties find work and helps owners connect with yachties.

Recently, Natasha used Instagram to open up about how her life has changed in the past three years, including a move to Los Angeles. In her post, Natasha shared a photo of her, her two dogs, and the man in her life.

Who is Below Deck Med alum Natasha Webb dating?

Natasha has been dating musician Max Landry for over a year. The musician has several songs that can be found on Spotify or his Instagram feed.

Max has yet to take their relationship Instagram official, but Natasha has a couple of times, revealing she’s happier than ever.

“Thank you for coming into my life, thank you to the universe for making our paths cross, thank you for supporting me at my worst times, thank you for inspiring me to do my best, thank you for teaching me more wisdom, thank you for being in my life. I am grateful for you everyday,” she wrote as part of a lengthy IG caption that included a series of pictures celebrating their one-year dating anniversary.

Natasha Webb has moved on from Below Deck Med and all the drama that came with it. These days, she’s focused on acting, yachting, and living her best life with her man, Max, and their pups.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Down Under alum Tumi Mhlongo has taken over the chief stew role on Below Deck Med, and she had a lot to say about her new gig.

Below Deck Med Season 8 premieres on Monday, September 25 at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.