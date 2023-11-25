Below Deck Med Season 8 wasn’t an easy one for Natalya Scudder, but she did make a forever friend in chef Jack Luby.

After a heated fight with Kyle Viljoen, Natalya exited the hit-yachting show on the most recent episode.

The stew struggled all season due to clashing with Kyle and chief stew Tumi Mhlongo.

Natalya’s open relationship with her boyfriend, AJ, didn’t only add more stress for her; it almost led to her leaving earlier in the season.

Despite all the craziness on Below Deck Med Season 8, one good thing came out of it for Natalya—her friendship with Jack.

Following her exit, Natalya revealed just how much she appreciated the chef being there for her.

Natalya Scudder praises chef Jack Luby after leaving Below Deck Med

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Natalya shared a picture of her and Jack hugging along with a message showing her appreciation for him.

“Jack appreciation post! Thanks for being my ride or die and having my back this season and this last episode,” she wrote. “I was truly hurting so to have your friendship and support meant the world to me.”

Below Deck Med fans know that Jack seemed to be the only one really affected by Natalya leaving. When recounting the event leading to Natalya’s exit, the chef didn’t hold back expressing his feelings to Captain Sandy Yawn either.

The stew ended her message with a reminder for viewers and more love for her pal Jack.

“Reminder that out of 1000+ hours of footage you guys only see around 18-20 episodes that last around 45 minutes. This guy was there for me on and off camera,” Natalya shared.

It seems the feeling was mutual because Jack also took the time to give props to Natalya and their friendship.

Below Deck Med’s chef Jack Luby shows support for Natalya Scudder following her show exit

Jack used Instagram to share a photo of him and Natalya from filming to show his love for his pal. Natalya was all smiles, while Jack had a joking look on his face.

“I try to judge a person on my own personal interactions with them and not what a TV program says about them and this one was an absolute gem to work with ❤️, will miss you Nat! I will always have my bros and gals backs !” was the caption on his IG post.

Natalya popped up in the post’s comments section to show her love for the chef again.

Chef Jack Luby will move forward without his pal Natalya Scudder on Below Deck Med Season 8. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, a sneak peek at Below Deck Med shows the fallout of Natalya’s exit for Jack and Kyle too.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.