Natalie Mordovtseva hints at return to 90 Day: The Single Life

Natalie Mordovtseva may have spoiled the news of her appearance in another season of 90 Day: The Single Life.

Natalie Mordovtseva may have just accidentally let 90 Day Fiance fans know that there will be another season of The Single Life coming out soon and hinted at her appearance on it.

During a promotional Instagram story, Natalie urged 90 Day fans to buy a Cameo from her with the caveat that a new season of The Single Life would be coming out soon. She tried to allure her followers further by stating that she would answer questions about it on there.

It’s possible that Natalie was referring to her appearance on Season 2 of The Single Life, which just wrapped up airing in early February of 2022.

However, she specifically said that a new season of The Single Life was launching very soon.

There has been no official announcement from the TLC network of a Season 3 premiere.

Natalie Mordovtseva hinted at being on another season of 90 Day: The Single Life

Through her Instagram stories, Natalie tried to direct traffic to her Cameo page, where fans pay her to give them personal messages of various kinds.

She shared a filtered photo of herself and links and promotional words for her Cameo.

The most interesting part of the post was the caption she added that hinted at an impending third season of The Single Life with her as a cast member again.

Natalie wrote, “Hi, my lovely followers! A new season of ‘Single life’ [launching] very soon.. You can ask me any questions.”

Natalie dropped hints in her Instagram story. Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

Natalie Mordovtseva had erratic behavior on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life

During Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life, viewers saw Natalie go through various emotions and display contradictory behavior.

During her dates with Johnny, she did not want him to touch her and went so far as to slap him while he was joking around with her.

She got upset by him ordering an alcoholic beverage and laid out her intense desire to have kids.

When she went on a date with Josh, she let him touch her when they were golfing and didn’t say anything when he had a beer with dinner.

Natalie found out Josh had two kids and shut down during the date but decided to pursue things with him.

During The Single Life Tell All, she had a total meltdown when her estranged husband Mike said he never filed for her green card.

She also admitted that Mike was her third failed marriage.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus.