Myrla Feria takes hot and heavy spin class with Johnny Lam and Brett Layton

Myrla Feria appears to have developed a tight-knit social circle with several of her Married at First Sight Season 13 costars.

Despite not leaving the MAFS experience with a lasting husband, it seems Myrla has found friends from the cast who will partake in all the things she enjoys including going to brunch and staying in shape.

Myrla, Johnny, and Brett work up a sweat

Myrla took to her Instagram stories to share a photo from her workout that included familiar MAFS faces.

In the photo, Myrla poses with Married at First Sight Season 13 costars Johnny and Brett.

The three smile while wearing workout attire and placing their hands on each other’s shoulders as Johnny sits on one of the bikes. Someone who appears to be their cycling instructor also smiles along with them in the photo.

Myrla thanked the instructor for “the bomb spin class” in her post.

Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

Myrla and Johnny’s relationship leads fans to speculate if they’re a couple

One of the many surprising developments from Married at First Sight Season 13 was the bond built between Johnny and Myrla.

During the shocking MAFS Season 13 reunion, Myrla and Johnny revealed that they had become really good friends after the show and were very playful and touchy with one another during the reunion, which some viewers found to be disrespectful.

Myrla and Johny made for an off-putting pair to viewers who disliked the way both of them conducted themselves during their MAFS marriages.

Myrla and Johnny have since exhibited behavior that often leads fans to wonder if they are more than friends.

Previously, Myrla and Johnny shared photos from their time in Cancun together and have been out and about in Texas, having Friendsgiving and brunch gatherings.

Johnny even went so far as to call Myrla wifey material and Myrla agreed with the assessment.

While some speculate that the two have romantic feelings for one another because of how often they spend time together, others feel Johnny and Myrla’s bond comes across as strictly platonic, especially to Myrla.

Currently, Johnny, Myrla, and even Myrla’s ex-husband Gil deny that Myrla and Johnny are a couple. Time will tell if their relationship ever evolves into something more.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, January 5th at 8/7c on Lifetime.