Myrla Feria defends upcoming MAFS star Stacia after she’s confronted about money

Married at First Sight Season 15 premieres next week with fans set to meet a whole new cast.

One member from the upcoming cast, Stacia, had already been teased to be in a similar predicament as MAFS Season 13 star Myrla Feria as she’s confronted about her financial expectations.

Myrla reacted to a clip of Stacia from the show and came to the future MAFS member’s defense.

Myrla Feria defends MAFS Season 15 star Stacia’s financial expectations

A recent clip from Married at First Sight Season 15 featured wife hopeful Stacia conversing with Dr. Pepper.

In the clip, Dr. Pepper shares, “It sounds to me like you make a lot of money, which is a great thing. But, the chances that we’ve got somebody who is making as much or more than you are small. Is that going to cause you to disrespect someone?”

Stacia responds, “As long as they can, you know, take care of themselves, and their bills are paid on time, and they can take me on a date, that’s all that really matters.”

The account that posted the video left a caption drawing comparisons to Myrla Feria, writing, “Stacia is giving us some major Myrla vibes! Who else is taking notes on how to be a boss?”

Myrla shared the clip to her Instagram Stories, supporting Stacia and agreeing with her desire for a man to take care of himself, pay bills, and take his significant other on dates.

Myrla wrote, “Yes Stacia…should be able to do all 3.”

Myrla Feria seemingly accuses Gil Cuero of being a liar

Comments under the MAFS-centric account comparing Stacia and Myrla saw many commenters weighing in on Stacia and sharing their blunt views on Myrla.

Myrla was also in the comment section defending herself and throwing shade at MAFS ex, Gil Cuero.

Commenters accused Myrla of being bougie and shallow with Gil, and Myrla clapped back.

In one reply, Myrla wrote, “Wrong. We both agreed on an apartment budget that was the same he paid on his own. And guess what? He didn’t have his half when it was due, so Jose a liar.”

One commenter wrote, “If Myrla knew her worth, I guess she knew she was not worthy of a man that loves and adores her.”

Myrla disagreed and wrote back, “I am worthy of a man who honors me, respects me, uplifts me, and applauds my success…not one who tries to bring me down.”

Time will tell if Stacia has more success than Myrla on Married at First Sight Season 15.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.