Myrla and Gil seem to be the opposite of what they asked for in a MAFS mate

Married at First Sight Season 13 kicked off with a bang and a few twists as well. One of the more unexpected things fans learned in the premiere is that Gil and Myrla may not be as compatible as they initially appeared.

While many initially believed that Gil and Myrla would be a great and steamy match, the premiere revealed that Myrla and Gil also have some glaring differences.

Gil and Myrla have totally different party styles

During the premiere, the blushing brides all got to meet each other for the first time and the fellow grooms met up as well.

Most of the women on the Houston cast seemed to agree that Myrla was very reserved, rigid, and closed off. Meanwhile, all of the Houston grooms found Gil to be the wild and playful life of the party.

Myrla and Gil originally seemed like they would be perfect for one another due to their level of attractiveness, difficult childhoods, and similar cultural backgrounds, but it became clear that the two have very contrasting personalities at their bachelor and bachelorette parties.

Myrla was standoffish at the bachelorette party, making it known that this is not her preferred environment. Gil on the other hand was eager to get the party started, taking several shots and even doing some pole dancing.

Gil expressed hoping his future wife would be as fun-loving as he is, while Myrla was vocal about wanting a man who would prefer to stay in and cuddle. Myrla and Gil’s contrary outlooks and opposing desires for their spouse could put a wedge in their future marriage, similar to recently divorced MAFS couple, Erik and Virginia, who also weren’t on the same page when it came to partying.

Myrla wants a man with wealth

Gil and Myrla’s opposite personalities might not be the only problem the couple faces.

While with friends, Myrla listed off what she hopes for in a husband and expressed that she adamantly does not want her husband to be bald, like Gil happens to be. Another one of Myrla’s biggest hopes was that her husband would have a financially lucrative job since she enjoys the finer things in life.

Myrla’s desire for a wealthier husband could pose an issue considering Gil works as a fireman and makes significantly less than Myrla does.

The experts have acknowledged that Gil and Myrla’s financial differences could be a point of contention for the couple, but the experts also expressed having hope that Myrla would admire the nobility of Gil’s work.

Gil doesn’t want an Instagram model

One thing that Gil said about his potential mate that really stood out is that he doesn’t want an Instagram model. And while Myrla only has a handful of followers on her currently private account, she definitely has all the makings of a reality star turned influencer.

Myrla is very image-obsessed and during her introduction, she focused on a lot of physical things like her matching gym outfits and her high maintenance eyelashes. This could prove problematic for Gil, who seems to want his wife to be more down-to-earth.

So far, demure diva, Myrla, and party animal, Gil appear to be in for a surprise when they meet their polar opposite spouse. Fans will have to tune in to see if Myrla and Gil feel disappointed due to their differences or if opposites truly will attract.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.