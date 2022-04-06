Mykenna Dorn tearfully reveals she was nearly kicked off a plane 

Mykenna Dorn had an emotional altercation on a recent flight. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise’s Mykenna Dorn recently had an unpleasant and uncomfortable experience on a flight.

Mykenna captured her tears in a photo as she detailed the harsh treatment she received from flight attendants with friends and followers on social media.

It appears the heated exchange even led to her potentially being kicked off the plane.

Mykenna Dorn gets ‘screamed at’ by flight attendants

Myeknna Dorn took to her Instagram stories to recount her recent upsetting experience on a flight.

Mykenna rested her face on her palm in the first photo as tears welled in her eyes.

Mykenna wrote over the photo, “How’s my day? Well I got screamed at by both Air Canada Flight Attendants for sitting with my foot on my seat and was told I’d be kicked off the plane if they saw me do it again. I was just sitting in my seat (in an empty row too) I see people lay down in empty rows all the time or toddlers stand on the seats. How was that an ‘I’m kicking you off this plane’ situation?!”

Pic credit: @mykenna/Instagram

In another post, Mykenna shared some of the specific harsh comments that the flight attendants directed toward her for having her foot on her seat.

Mykenna wrote, “One literally said to me, ‘Do you have a home? Do you put your shoes on your couch? How about your friends houses? No? Then have some respect!’ The next (both males btw) yelled and said if he saw me doing it again he’d called the pilot and kick me off this plane. He then asked if I mentally didn’t understand rules. MY FOOT WAS ON MY SEAT? IN AN EMPTY ROW?!!!”

Mykenna added, “I’m not one to complain. But this could’ve been dealt with in a polite manner. No need to yell at me.”

Pic credit: @mykenna/Instagram

Mykenna shares a DM from a follower that questioned her story

Continuing to air out her frustrations, Mykenna shared a DM she received from a fan that appeared to empathize with the flight attendants.

The commenter wrote, “I’m just curious…why didn’t you respect them asking you to take your foot off the seat the first time? I can’t imagine what flight attendants have been through the last few years, no one deserves to be yelled at but maybe being asked once is enough?”

The Bachelor in Paradise star shared her response, saying, “I did listen the first time but out of habit I put my foot up again. I was exhausted and wanted to get some rest. I understand they’ve been through a lot in the last 2 years but there is no reason to yell at me and say I’ll be kicked off the plane ?!!!”

Pic credit: @mykenna/Instagram

After nearly being kicked off the plane, Mykenna has made it clear she won’t be flying with the aforementioned airline ever again.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.