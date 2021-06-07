My Big Fat Fabulous Life renewed for Season 9 — Here’s everything you need to know

Whitney Way Thore is back for another season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life. Pic credit: TLC

My Big Fat Fabulous Life is returning this summer with Season 9 officially set to debut in August.

After a very tough Season 8 for Whitney Way Thore, she is back with her friends and ready to share what has happened in her life since the show went off the air.

With the COVID-19 vaccine becoming more available, Whitney and her friends can begin living their lives again. But, everything won’t go as smoothly as everyone had hoped, especially where Babs is concerned.

What is happening on Season 9 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life?

According to a press release from TLC, Season 9 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life will be a good one. Whitney Way Thore is moving past the devastation of her ended engagement. She and Chase Severino got engaged at the end of Season 7, and by the time Season 8 premiered, they had split, and it was revealed he was going to be a father.

Now, Whitney has moved on, and another man has caught her eye. The downfall, though, is that he resides in Paris. With the painful memory of the long-distance thing with Chase still on her mind, choosing how to proceed could be difficult.

Aside from her love life, Whitney is also dealing with some health issues from Babs. She fell following the second dose of her COVID-19 vaccination, which has left the situation with her back even worse. She and her brother, Hunter, have had concerns about their parents in the past, but now that she is back in Greensboro, she can get a better handle on the situation.

Buddy Bell is still living with Whitney but spending the majority of his time with his new girlfriend. Courtney. They have been together for a while, and it seems that things are going well.

As for the rest of the gang, they will be around too!

When does Season 9 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life air?

Viewers can tune into new episodes of My Big Fat Fabulous Life beginning August 17. It will air in the same time slot as it has in the past, and following it will be the third season of Welcome to Plathville.

After a season like last, viewers are ready to see some good things happening for Whitney Way Thore and the good friends she has in her life.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 9 premieres on Tuesday, August 17 at 9/8c on TLC.