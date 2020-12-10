My 600-lb Life returning to TLC with new patients – Here’s when to tune in and what to expect

TLC’s show My 600-lb Life is returning with a new season this December.

The show chronicles the weight-loss journeys of individuals who have a large amount of weight to lose, as the title suggests.

It follows them from their initial consults with surgeon Dr. Nowzaradan, through their surgery, and into the months that follow.

My 600-lb Life returns in December

My 600-lb Life returns on December 30 at 8/7c on TLC and the season will follow a similar format to its previous seasons.

It will follow patients through their high-risk gastric bypass surgeries.

Along the way, viewers will also learn about the patients. Patients will share their lives, the lifelong hardships they’ve faced, and the impact that their weight has had on their lives.

My 600-lb Life has faced some hardships

This year has been particularly tough for the show as it has received lawsuits from former participants. One of those includes LB Bonner, who died by suicide in 2018.

His family alleges that LB had indicated that he wasn’t doing well months before his suicide.

It is also alleged that LB had reached out to the production team from the show and requested help as his depression deepened. And, according to the legal documentation, LB had texted production that he was “a f**ked up wreck right now,” “not in a good place,” and “I had a breakdown.”

Unfortunately, his cries for help went unanswered. A production assistant allegedly responded, “fake it till you make it,” in response to LB’s distress.

In addition to seeking “monetary relief well in excess of $1,000,000.00,” LB’s family also wants to bring awareness to reality shows which “boost ratings and increase profits – yet, those who are exploited and suffer never share in such profits.”

Success stories drive the show

Although not every person featured on the show goes on to maintain their weight loss, many do.

This was the case for sisters Kandi and Brandi Dreier. They were featured in Season 5 of the show, with one of the most emotional episodes.

The twin sisters were inseparable and wanted to go through the process together. However, Kandi’s heart was a little weak and this delayed her approval for surgery.

When she was finally approved, she suffered a pulmonary embolism that put her in a medically induced coma for a week.

Luckily, she suffered no long-term effects and the sisters were able to get back on track with their weight loss.

They’re now both in relationships and Kandi is the mother of two small children.

My 600-lb Life returns Wednesday, December 30 at 8/7c on TLC.