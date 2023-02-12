My 600-Lb Life: Latonya Pottain gives an update on her weight loss

A recent episode of My 600-Lb Life introduced viewers to Latonya Pottain. After her mom died when she was just a kid, Latonya had a tough childhood where she felt neglected and abused.

Her weight became concerning when she was just a pre-teen. According to Latonya, food was the only thing comforting for her, so she continued to overeat.

At the start of her journey, Latonya weighed over 630 pounds. She relied heavily on her caretaker and fiance to cater to her needs as she spent most of her time in bed, unable to walk.

During her episode, Latonya struggled to stick to Dr. Now’s strict diet plan. She kept eating unhealthy foods and became so frustrated when exercising that she stopped physical activity.

Unfortunately, her lack of discipline resulted in her continuing to gain weight instead of losing it. As a result, she was denied bariatric surgery.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Latonya’s episode ended with her attempting to restart Dr. Now’s program. She said her goal was to lose enough weight to walk down the aisle without a walker to marry her fiance. Now, Latonya is sharing her journey and giving fans an update on her progress.

Latonya Pottain is focused on her weight loss

Since the show aired, Latonya has become active on social media. She recently shared a video on TikTok to let fans know how things have been going since filming ended.

She revealed that she is still part of Dr. Now’s program and working towards her weight loss goals. She also confirmed that she is still with her fiance, who has supported her journey.

Latonya also shared that she receives professional help and now sees a psychiatrist. She says she is working to overcome the issues from her past and thanks her fans for their support.

In the video, viewers can see Latonya sitting in a wheelchair. While on the show, she heavily depended on her wheelchair to be mobile since walking was too painful for her. It appears she is still working to overcome that obstacle as she attempts to reach her goals.

Latonya Pottain shares what it was like being on My 600-Lb Life

Latonya shared her feelings about being on the popular show on a separate social media site. In a Facebook post, she says it “was so hard to air my story on tv but I’m working on me.”

She encourages others to keep their negative comments to themselves and not judge her on her journey.

Latonya Pottain shares her thoughts after appearing on My 600-Lb Life. Pic credit: Latonya Hairstylist Pottain/Facebook

Based on her social media pages, in addition to restarting her weight loss plan, Latonya is also working as a hairstylist. She tells her followers she is doing well and asks that they keep her in their thoughts and prayers as she continues working on her health.

My 600-Lb Life airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on TLC.