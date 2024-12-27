Mountain Men Season 13 finale: Lauro Eklund’s Iditarod journey comes to an end

In the season finale of Mountain Men, which aired on December 26, 2024, viewers witnessed rookie musher Lauro Eklund’s relentless pursuit to complete the grueling Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Eklund, hailing from Two Rivers, Alaska, embarked on the 1,000-mile journey from Anchorage to Nome, facing treacherous conditions and formidable challenges.

As the race progressed, Eklund’s team encountered setbacks, including the injury of one of his sled dogs, reducing his team to 11 healthy dogs.

Despite these challenges, Eklund maintained a steady pace, averaging 8 miles per hour, aiming to complete the race within 12 days.

The final 260 miles of the race traversed the icy Bering Sea coast, a segment notorious for its perilous conditions and unpredictable weather.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

On Day 11, Eklund reached the safety checkpoint, the last stop before the finish line in Nome.

Lauro Eklund completes the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race

After a brief rest and resupply, he embarked on the final 20-mile stretch. Upon arrival in Nome, Eklund was greeted by his father, a former Iditarod finisher, who proudly welcomed his son under the Burled Arch.

Eklund completed the race in 11 days, 21 hours, and 22 minutes, securing 26th place among 29 finishers.

Reflecting on his achievement, Eklund expressed gratitude for the support from Alaskans and the mushing community.

He acknowledged the mental and physical challenges of the race, emphasizing the importance of perseverance and the bond with his canine athletes.

Eklund’s journey was a personal triumph and a testament to the enduring spirit of the Iditarod and its participants.

Tom Oar and Will build an elk hide tipi for their trading post

During the episode in Montana, veteran mountain men Tom Oar and his partner, Will, embarked on a project to construct an elk hide tipi for their trading post.

The duo selected large pole pine trees for the tipi’s framework, meticulously crafting the poles by hand. They erected the tripod-style tipi at the Willowden Trading Post, showcasing traditional skills and craftsmanship.

The completed structure served as an attraction for visitors and a functional shelter, reflecting the ingenuity and resourcefulness required for frontier living.

As the series concludes its 13th season, viewers are reminded of the enduring allure of the wilderness and the timeless skills required to thrive within it.

The stories of Lauro Eklund and the other mountain men continue to keep fans engaged and intrigued about life in the rural mountains.

Mountain Men airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on the History Channel.