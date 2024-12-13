Mountain Men Season 13, Episode 10: Bret and Ivy pursue a grizzly bear 

Season 13, Episode 10 of Mountain Men, Bear Down, features one of the series’ most intense and harrowing pursuits: Bret Boh and Ivy O’Guinn take on a grizzly bear in dangerously steep terrain.

The pair’s mission highlights both the physical demands of their lifestyle and the emotional resilience required to survive in the wild.

The hunt begins with Bret and Ivy tracking a bear into terrain inaccessible by snowmachine.

Forced to hike up the mountain, they knowingly leave behind their fastest means of escape.

This decision puts them at a significant disadvantage if the bear were to attack.

The episode touches on Bret’s experience of hunting with his father eight years ago, during which a bear charged at them.

Bret manages to save his father’s life by shooting the animal in the head, an experience that informs his cautious yet determined approach to this new challenge.

Ivy takes out the grizzly bear after overcoming her nerves

During the episode, Ivy admits to feeling anxious about a potential attack, a natural response given Brett and his father’s near-death experience in the past.

Their path up the mountain becomes increasingly treacherous, with steep inclines where a single misstep could lead to a fatal fall. As they near the peak, conditions worsen with headwinds reaching 40 mph.

Ivy voices her concern, ultimately persuading Bret to stand down. The pair retreats down the mountain, tracking the bear as they go.

Their persistence pays off when they discover the bear’s den further downhill. Despite her earlier hesitation, Ivy gathers her courage and aims.

With three precise shots from her sniper rifle, she brings the grizzly down, demonstrating remarkable composure under pressure.

However, their work is far from over. The duo faces the grueling task of hauling the massive bear downhill through the same hazardous terrain they had struggled to ascend.

Daniel successfully protests the deer population, Jake tracks a dangerous tomcat

In Bear Down, Lauro continues his arduous journey to prepare for the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Meanwhile, Daniel sets traps to combat the local wolf population, aiming to protect the delicate deer ecosystem in Southeast Alaska. He manages to kill enough wolves to protect the deer population, which is a source of meat for the human population.

Jake undertakes a marathon chase to track down a massive tomcat, culminating in an intense encounter.

Lastly, Paul processes beaver carcasses to create highly sought-after bait for his traplines, showing his resourcefulness and survival skills​.

Mountain Men airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on the History Channel.