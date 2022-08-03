Monique Samuels says she was offered spot on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and said no 

Monique Samuels said she declined another offer from Bravo. Pic credit: @mrsmoniquesamuels/Instagram

Former The Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels claims she was offered a role on the cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip but turned it down for various reasons.

This is not the first time the wife of Chris Samuels turned down a return to the network that made her famous.

The former RHOP star also claimed in the past that she was asked to come back to Potomac after she physically fought her co-star, Candiace Dillard Bassett.

She spoke with Insider about her choice not to return to the network for RHUGT Season 3, which just wrapped filming in Thailand.

Monique told Insider, “It just wasn’t what I wanted to do.”

She continued, “I didn’t feel like I could be the same Monique that people were accustomed to seeing anymore when it came to that particular franchise and that particular network because there was so much toxicity there.”

Monique Samuels explains why she turned down RHUGT

According to Monique, she didn’t want to do a show where she was “expected to bicker and argue with a bunch of women.”

Finally, Monique said she has never watched the show. She revealed, “I’ve never watched any of the ‘Girls Trip’ shows that they do. All I knew was at that time when Andy asked me, I just had no desire to be back on that network.”

Monique has returned to reality TV; however, she appears on the OWN Network show Love & Marriage: DC.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 filmed last month

Although Monique chose not to appear on RHUGT Season 3, the show must go on. Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard appeared on the show, representing the Potomac franchise.

Also tapped were Marysol Patton and Alexia Echevarria from The Real Housewives of Miami and The Real Housewives of New York stars Leah McSweeney and Tinsley Mortimer. Tinsley dropped out at the last minute, and former RHOA star Porsha Williams joined the cast in her place.

Rounding out the cast were Salt Lake City castmates Whitney Rose and Heather Gay.

The ladies filmed in Thailand last month, while new episodes of RHUGT Season 2 aired on Peacock.

Although the show just finished filming, an early rumor said that Leah was banned from Thailand for throwing elephant dung. Leah was noticeably absent from a cast video, which featured the other seven ladies showing off their struts. However, Leah responded to the rumor head-on and said it was untrue.

The Real Housewives of Potomac finished filming last month and is expected to premiere this fall.