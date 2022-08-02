Leah McSweeney responds to claims she was kicked off over elephant poop incident

Leah McSweeney talks about claims she has been banned from Thailand after RHUGT Season 3. Pic credit: leahmob/Instagram

Season 3 of the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip just finished filming in Thailand last week, and details are starting to come out about the two-week cast vacation.

The Dynamic Duos installment features another all-star cast, which includes Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett of RHOP, cousins Heather Gay and Whitney Rose of RHOSLC, and Marysol Patton and Alexia Echevarria of RHOM.

There were also two Housewives from New York City – Leah McSweeney and Tinsley Mortimer. Shortly after the cast was announced, Tinsley had a change of heart and left the cast for personal reasons.

At that time, Porsha Williams stepped in to take Tinsley’s place and flew to Thailand to join the other ladies.

But just days before the trip ended, Leah disappeared from all photos and videos from the trip and began posting on social media from New York City. Fans wondered if, and why, she left the show early.

Now rumors have circulated that Leah was forced off of the trip, and also banned from returning to Thailand, after a fight with another castmate that got dirty.

RHUGT: Leah McSweeney said she was sad to ‘disappoint’ any fans

A Bravo fan account on Instagram reposted a tweet that was circulating on Monday, indicating that Leah left the filming of RHUGT early. Not only that, but the tweet also claimed that Leah had even been banned from ever returning to Thailand.

The allegation was that Leah threw “elephant dung at a castmate” and was “forcibly escorted off the set” of Ultimate Girls Trip.

Leah did see this post and commented, denying the story was true. She joked, “This would’ve been iconic. I’m so sad it didn’t happen. Sorry to disappoint!!!”

Leah denies this elephant dung claim, but videos show that Leah did miss the last days of the trip. What did she say about why she left early?

Why did Leah McSweeney leave the trip early?

Last week, a sneak peek video was released on social media that showed the ladies showing off their sexy runway struts, but Leah was missing from the clip. Eagle-eyed Bravo fans noticed her absence and wondered where she was, or if she left early, why?

Leah posted on Instagram later that day, but there was no indication of where she was posting from. She sent out a birthday message to a friend on her Instagram Stories, which showed Leah and daughter Kier on the streets of New York and out at a restaurant with a menu that was written in English.

Her posts lead fans to believe she was no longer in Thailand and back in NYC, but there is still no confirmation from Bravo, Peacock, or Leah on why she was absent.

Fans will have to wait until RHUGT Season 3 airs on Peacock to find out exactly what happened.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is streaming on Peacock.