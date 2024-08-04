Monica Garcia reveals RHOSLC cast threatened to quit over planned Season 5 appearance

Monica Garcia is one of the most popular one-and-done Real Housewives stars of all time.

She made waves during her one-season stint on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, but unfortunately for fans, she wasn’t asked to return for Season 5.

Monica was revealed to have played a part in a social media account bullying the RHOSLC cast.

As a result, it would be tough to convince most of the cast to film with her because she was not accountable for her actions during the reunion.

Had Monica been more open with the ladies to tell her story instead of yelling and throwing insults, there’s a high probability most of them would have been willing to film with her down the line.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

During a recent appearance, Monica revealed that producers planned to bring her back to the Bravo hit at the end of Season 5.

Monica won’t appear on RHOSLC Season 5

Sadly for fans, the 39-year-old revealed that her former castmates promptly shut that down with complaints and threats to quit the show.

Monica says Bravo and production tried bringing her back for the end of this season of #RHOSLC and several cast members filed complaints and threatened to quit. She says Meredith and Whitney were not part of the complaint.

(🎥 saltyhousewivespodcast) pic.twitter.com/s8QeVbeeJL — Cindy Cee (@LoveCindyCee) August 3, 2024

Given Monica’s popularity, it makes sense that producers would want her back in some capacity, even if it’s not as a full-fledged cast member again.

Fans would be very interested, and it would be a great way to promote the upcoming season. We haven’t heard much about the filming, leading us to believe it will be much more subdued than the previous seasons.

Monica revealed that Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose were not part of the complaint that derailed her comeback.

Plus, she’s been good friends with Mary Cosby since she left the show, so it’s likely that Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, and Angie Katsanevas didn’t want her to return.

Of course, Monica had countless squabbles with the three returning cast members last season.

Could Monica return for RHOSLC season 6?

There’s always the opportunity for her to return during Season 6 because Andy Cohen has hinted in the past that her departure is a breather.

Producers of these shows have been known to insert random people into reunions, so perhaps Andy will surprise her cast by bringing her to the Season 5 reunion.

It would be a shame not to bring Monica back because it would be interesting to see how she reacts to the women after some time away from them.

The series is forging ahead with three new additions to the cast, but the network has yet to reveal whether any of them will be full-time.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus. Season 5 is expected to premiere in late 2024.