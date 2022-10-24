Molly Hopkins shares throwback pictures in body-hugging dresses

Molly Hopkins shared old photos of herself in flattering dresses. Pic credit: @mollyhopkins/Instagram

Molly Hopkins is a 90 Day Fiance franchise alum who has always been body positive and stylish on the show but is now proving that she may have always been that way.

In rare throwback photos, a much-younger-looking Molly was pictured rocking several body-hugging dresses in celebratory posts for a friend’s birthday.

In the first picture, Molly donned clear glasses and a form-fitting sequin black dress that clung to her curves. Her friend stood next to her in a party-style dress as Molly posed with one hand on her hip and slightly turned to the side.

Molly had her hair in an updo and accessorized with drop earrings.

In the second photo, the now-47-year-old had much shorter hair that she wore down with large dangling earrings.

She wore a teal dress that hugged her top half while fitting looser on her bottom half. Molly stood wearing a ring and bracelets while clutching a red solo cup next to the same friend she was celebrating.

Pic credit: @mollyhopkins/Instagram

Molly Hopkins has been around the 90 Day Fiance franchise for years

90 Day Fiance viewers originally met Molly on Season 5 of the flagship series when she got married to the Dominican Republic native Luis Mendez.

Molly and Luis had a 15-year age difference, and they also disagreed on many important relationship points, including the fact that Luis did not want to take care of Molly’s young daughter.

Despite their issues and Molly and Luis breaking up at one point, the pair appeared on Season 3 of Happily Ever After? where they broke up for good after trying to work on things.

Molly felt like Luis was terrorizing her in her own home, and she kicked him out.

Moly has since appeared on Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life and several seasons of 90 Day Diaries.

Molly Hopkins posts a lot on social media

Even though throwback photos of Molly might be rare, Moly is known for posting a ton on social media in general.

Followers of the reality star can count on seeing at least 5 Instagram Stories daily, usually has to do with her lingerie brand, LiviRae.

Molly also uses her social media for other promotions, showing off her daughter Olivia and resharing motivational or inspirational quotes.

Other 90 Day stars that post a lot on social media, like Molly, include Jasmine Pineda, Jibri and Miona Bell, Darcey Silva, and Chantel Everett, to name a few.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.