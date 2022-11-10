Molly Hopkins shares before and after weight loss pictures

Molly Hopkins proudly showed off before and after results, which she is happy with regarding her weight loss. Pic credit: @mollyhopkins/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Molly Hopkins has been on a weight loss journey and she recently shared before and after results that she is happy with.

The 47-year-old mother of two promoted a dietary supplement called Plexus and attributed her transforming success to its usage.

On social media, Molly shared a picture of herself in black underwear and a black crop top. Her midsection was visible in the mirror pic she described by saying, “When this used to be my ‘After’ pic.”

After a few seconds on the picture, the video cut to a Boomerang-style clip of Molly present day donning blue underwear and a sheer and lacy blue bra.

She stood posing from further away than the first picture, and she had clear results in terms of weight loss as her stomach and legs appeared slimmer

In the caption over the Boomerang, Molly wrote, “But with consistency and my plant based gut health products this is now my ‘After’ pic.”

In the caption of the stunning transformation post, Molly wrote, “That feeling when your after pic becomes your before pic 🥹🙌🏻🔥.”

Further touting, “So SO thankful for Plexus and giving myself and my body the time it needed. No change occurs over night. BUT with consistency and the BEST products, change can occur.”

She then encouraged her 90 Day fans to “heal from the inside out” before inviting those interested to message her on her separate Instagram page promoting Plexus.

Molly has always promoted body positivity and owns and operates a lingerie brand and store, LiviRae, that specializes in bigger sizes.

Molly Hopkins recently shared throwback pictures in tight dresses

Last month, Molly shared several pictures of herself wearing very formfitting dresses from her younger days.

Molly looked ready for a night out in a black sequin dress with clear glasses as she had her hair styled in an updo with drop earrings.

The next picture saw Molly in a blue dress that hugged her top half. She didn’t appear to be wearing much, if any, makeup.

While Molly is one of the 90 Day stars who post the most on Instagram, throwback photos are rare for her to post.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.