90 Day Fiance: Molly Hopkins shows off her 24-pound weight loss

Molly Hopkins celebrated her 24-pound weight loss with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Molly Hopkins has made considerable strides in her weight loss journey, losing a total of 24 pounds to date.

The 47-year-old mother of two has always talked about being comfortable in her body as a bigger girl but appears happy slimming down as well.

Through social media, Molly promoted a weight loss supplement and detailed how losing weight has made her feel both physically and mentally.

Molly was originally on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance, followed by Season 3 of Happily Ever After? with her now ex-husband Luis Mendez who was 15 years younger than her.

Since then, and after her divorce, Molly has appeared on The Single Life, 90 Day Diaries, 90 Day Bares All, and Pillow Talk.

Molly Hopkins opened up to 90 Day Fiance fans about her 24-pound weight loss

Molly made an Instagram post highlighting her 24-pound weight loss and how she got to where she is.

She made a video that showed different images of her from when she was heavier next to photos of herself now.

In one of the photos, she stood alone, baring her stomach, and wrote over the picture, “Today happy and gut healthy.”

The video also showed Molly’s scale as she called attention to her weight loss.

In the caption, Molly explained, “I know what it’s like to feel bloated, uncomfortable, overweight, and unhappy in my own skin. As my birthday approaches, I’m so thankful for Plexus products and what they have done for my overall health.”

She continued, “I’m losing weight, controlling my ibs, and sleeping better. I have more energy than ever before.”

She finished by encouraging, “Life doesn’t have to be miserable, let’s enjoy it together. I started at 233…down to 209…much closer to my first goal of 195…cleaner eating, cleaner living, daily movement, and PLEXUS supplements. It is doable.”

Molly Hopkins has become a staple on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk

Molly and her friend Cynthia Decker have been on many seasons of Pillow Talk and its various seasons following the emerging episodes and spinoffs.

The pair’s witty banter and candid commentary have become popular among Pillow Talk.

They join cast members such as Loren and Alexei Brovarnik and David Toborowsky, and Annie Suwan as staples of the show that airs right after each new episode on Sunday nights.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.