Miona Bell is ‘legally blonde’ in hot pink and denim for streetside snap

Miona Bell is in her “Legally Blonde” phase as she channels Reese Witherspoon’s character in her pink outfit and new blonde tresses.

The 90 Day Fiance star stopped to snap some photos in the street after she switched up her brown hair for a lighter color.

The waist-length tresses featured ash-blonde highlights along with a darker shade of blonde mixed in, and not surprisingly, the clip-in extensions were courtesy of her brand Miona Beauty.

Miona’s hair was styled in a sleek middle part and tucked behind her ears as she modeled the new look on social media with large gold hoops.

The young entrepreneur posed for a few stylish images while clad in a pink halter top with a plunging neckline and a metal ring in the center. She paired that with denim cargo pants, Gucci sneakers, and a blue bag.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the first snap, Miona had one hand in her hair, and the second photo was a close-up that showed her bag on her shoulder and both hands in her pockets.

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell is ‘Legally Blonde’

The former TLC star shared the stunning images with her 220,000 Instagram followers, and they showered her with compliments after she debuted the new look.

“Legally Blonde 💁🏼‍♀️ Wearing our @mionabeauty 100% Remy Human Hair Clip-In Extensions in color 6/613 to get this volume and length! 🤍 Thank you @vivalaae for making me blonde 🥰” wrote Miona in her post.

“blonde hair really suits you, you are wonderful, take care of it because it is worth a lot…” wrote one commenter.

“Miona always on fire, love your wigs! 🔥” added someone else.

Others commented on Miona’s hair as well and noted that they’d already made their purchases.

One Instagram user said, “Beautiful🌺 😍 can’t wait to wear mine!!!🔥🔥🔥.”

Another person added, “Just ordered the Desert ponytail! Can’t wait to try it out❤️.”

Pic credit @mionabell/Instagram

Miona Bell’s blonde tresses come from Miona Beauty

Miona has her own line of synthetic and human hair ponytails, wigs, and clip-ins, so she can switch up her hair as often as she wants.

Miona Beauty is a very new company that started after Miona arrived in the US less than two years ago, and it immediately took off.

The Serbian beauty has been heavily and consistently promoting her brand online, and she’s been the best model for all the stylish new pieces available on her website.

The ponytail collection has nine styles that range in price from $19 to $49, and each style is available in a variety of shades. There are also four wigs in straight and curly styles priced from $99 to $109, but with their current sale, all wigs are now $89.

So far, there’s only one style available in the clip-ins collection, and that’s the Remy human hair clip-in extensions which retail for $159.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.