Miles from Married at First Sight has women lining up in case things don’t work out with Karen

Married at First Sight Season 11 premiered tonight and viewers got to meet all 10 participants who will be getting married to a stranger in New Orleans. And while everyone is on their best behavior during the introductory episode, it was Miles who made the biggest impact.

To put it bluntly, Miles has already won over the hearts of quite a few viewers, many of whom made it clear that if Karen doesn’t want him, they do.

Miles is a mild-mannered 26-year-old educator who loves kids. He sounds like any woman’s dream come true but as many MAFS fans already know, things just might not work out for him. In fact, based on how many Married at First Sight couples remain married to this day, the odds are not in his favor.

MAFS already teasing trouble for Miles

While Miles insists that he’s ready for marriage, it’s not entirely clear if he’s ready for THIS marriage or if Karen is ready for him. After all, Miles’ new wife made it pretty clear that her last relationship left her very broken.

Karen explained that her last boyfriend had a baby with someone else while they were still together. That would leave anyone with trust issues. But will Karen’s baggage be an issue in her new marriage to Miles? We can probably count on it.

Another thing worth mentioning is that Karen knew who Miles was before she walked down the aisle. Miles admitted as much in a recent interview with Madame Noire.

And while they still ended up saying “I do,” Karen almost didn’t go through with it, which would have absolutely broken Miles’ ready-for-marriage heart.

MAFS Twitter to the rescue

Some Married at First Sight Spoilers suggest that Miles and Karen don’t make it and end up calling it quits at some point before the show is over. And if that happens, this New Orleans heartthrob already has ladies lined up and waiting to help him mend his broken heart.

As the Season 11 premiere of Married at First Sight played out, MAFS Twitter was abuzz with women willing to give Miles a shot.

And then there were those who quickly turned on Karen. After all, Miles has started out as a MAFS fan favorite and he really does seem like a charming guy.

“I would happily sign up for this show if I was going to get married to a guy like Miles!!” wrote one clear Miles fan.

Another Married at First Sight viewer questioned what kind of man Karen could possibly want. After all, her last boyfriend cheated on her and even had a baby on her. But Miles isn’t her type? Yeah, we’re confused too.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.